Governor Kotek Signs Bills for Summer Learning for Oregon Students

Today, Governor Tina Kotek signed two bills that will fund summer learning programs this summer and the next two summers. Both bills passed with wide bipartisan support, marking an important step forward in the state’s commitment to provide summer learning opportunities for students and ongoing funding for this critical education support.

The bills advance two of Governor Kotek’s initiatives for K-12 education: boosting student reading and establishing ongoing funding to support summer learning opportunities.

House Bill2007 establishes the framework for a stable, evidence-based summer learning grant program focused on closing achievement gaps in literacy. House Bill5047 dedicates state funding for summer reading programs for the next three years, including $35 million for this coming summer.

“I believe that learning to read is the foundation on which students shape their futures,” Governor Kotek said. “Today, with the passage of these summer reading bills, we are following the research on how to best meet this moment. And we are following through on our promise to every young Oregonian to prepare them for the future.”

“This bill is a reflection of our values in Oregon, that we support students and are doing all we can to further their learning, especially in the area of evidence-based literacy,” said Subcommittee Co-chair Senator Janeen Sollman (D – Hillsboro, Forest Grove & Rock Creek). “We know that when students are strong readers it leads to being strong future leaders.”

“As legislators, we have a responsibility to respond to the needs of our most vulnerable students. With the recent and alarming NAEP scores, it was clear we needed to take urgent action,” Representative Ricki Ruiz (D-Gresham) said. “Thanks to Governor Kotek’s leadership and collaboration with lawmakers, Oregon is making meaningful investments to help students build strong literacy skills and succeed long-term.”

As Oregon faces a slow academic recovery from the pandemic, the Governor has prioritized research-backed solutions to help students succeed. Research shows that summer learning helps address education gaps, with participating students demonstrating academic gains, increased school attendance and engagement, and critical social emotional development.

The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) will administer the grants, which will prioritize schools with the highest rates of students struggling with reading proficiency.

Additionally, Governor Kotek and ODE have partnered this session on House Bill 3040, which aims to establish a network of regional literacy coaches across the state. This aims to build on the foundation set by the Early Literacy Success Initiative (HB 3198, 2023), which she partnered with lawmakers to increase funding to improve how we teach kids how to read and write.

