Clearview AI Achieves SOC 2 Attestation with Zero Exceptions, Reinforces Industry-Leading Security and Privacy Standards

The SOC 2 Report validates Clearview AI’s Proficiency in Safeguarding Privacy, in addition to Data Security

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clearview AI , the leading facial recognition search engine for U.S. and allied government agencies, has successfully completed its annual System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 audit, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to security and privacy. The independent examination, conducted by the auditing firm A-Lign, covered the period from January 4, 2024, to January 3, 2025, and resulted in a clean report with zero exceptions across 270+ tested criteria.Building upon its prior SOC 2 security attestations, Clearview AI now maintains third-party validation for both security and privacy, further solidifying its reputation as the most secure and trusted facial recognition platform available.“Earning a flawless SOC 2 audit result underscores Clearview AI’s dedication to maintaining the highest security and privacy standards,” said Amos Kyler, Chief Technology Officer at Clearview AI. “This achievement validates the robustness of our security infrastructure and our ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible and compliant management of data for our law enforcement and government partners.”SOC 2, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), sets the gold standard for assessing an organization’s ability to securely manage data and protect client information. The latest audit reaffirmed that Clearview AI’s security and privacy controls are effectively designed and operating at peak efficiency throughout the audit period.With no exceptions or deficiencies noted, the audit’s conclusion highlights Clearview AI’s strong security and privacy posture, ensuring compliance with rigorous data protection requirements. This attestation reinforces the company’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive information while equipping law enforcement with the tools to strengthen public safety and national security.Clearview AI remains committed to continuous security advancements and industry best practices, reinforcing its position as the most reliable investigative platform for law enforcement agencies worldwide.To learn more about Clearview AI’s compliance measures, visit its trust and security center ABOUT CLEARVIEW AIClearview AI provides law enforcement, defense, and U.S. national security agencies with a powerful facial recognition search engine to accelerate investigations and enhance security. With the largest known database of 50 billion publicly available images, its technology delivers high-quality leads, helping officials identify suspects, protect victims, and mitigate threats with speed and accuracy.Recognized by TIME as one of the "100 Most Influential Companies," Clearview AI is committed to advancing public safety while upholding the highest standards of security and privacy.

