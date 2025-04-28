Catherine D’Amato, President and CEO of The Greater Boston Food Bank to Give Commencement Address at Massachusetts School of Law

Andover, Massachusetts – The Massachusetts School of Law (MSLAW) has announced that Catherine D’Amato, President and CEO of The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) will give the school’s commencement address on Friday, June 6, 2025. The ceremony will take place at the Benton Auditorium at Wilmington High School beginning at 5:00pm.

A tireless advocate for the hungry for more than 40 years, D’Amato assumed the leadership of GBFB in 1995. During her tenure, she has transformed GBFB into a $180 million charitable business and increased GBFB’s distribution from 7.5 million meals a year to nearly 90 million healthy meals per year. She has grown GBFB’s network to include 600 partner food pantries, meal programs and direct distribution sites across the 190 cities and towns in Eastern Massachusetts.

“Ms. D’Amato has dedicated her career to closing the hunger gap for the 600,000 people in need across Eastern Massachusetts,” says Michael L. Coyne, MSLAW’s President and Dean. “Her story of leadership, sacrifice, and impact will undoubtedly inspire our graduates,” he added.

Beyond her role at GBFB, D’Amato is the founder of the Hunger to Health Collaboratory, a member of the board of directors of Fidelity Charitable, Massachusetts Pension Fund, Eastern Bank, and the Massachusetts Food Association. She is also the Co-founder and Co-Chair of the Equality Fund at The Boston Foundation.

The Benton Auditorium is located at Wilmington High School, 159 Church St, Wilmington, MA.

Massachusetts School of Law is located at 500 Federal Street, Andover, MA.

Massachusetts School of Law’s mission is to provide an academically rigorous affordable legal education emphasizing ethics, advocacy, leadership, and professional skills. MSLAW provides this accessible, affordable legal education to tomorrow’s leaders in law, business, and technology who seek to contribute to their communities as advocates, lawyers, and leaders. Lawyers have an outsized influence in our society and MSLAW prepares its graduates to use their skills to help their clients while providing its graduates the societal advancement and influence that a law degree has traditionally provided.

