OnPage Announces Strategic Integration with Atlassian Jira to Optimize Critical Incident Response

OnPage

The new integration streamlines urgent workflows and routes critical alerts instantly to the right teams—no delays, no missed incidents

As digital transformation accelerates, IT teams need instant visibility and zero-latency alerting to maintain reliability, and this new integration ensures reliability when it counts” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced a new integration of its Critical Alert Management platform with Atlassian’s Jira Service Management platform. This powerful integration enables organizations to streamline their critical incident management workflows, ensuring that time-sensitive alerts are routed instantly to the appropriate on-call teams.

“As digital transformation accelerates, IT teams need instant visibility and zero-latency alerting to maintain reliability, especially in hybrid and remote environments, and this new integration ensures reliability when it counts,” said Judit Sharon, CEO at OnPage Corporation. “By integrating OnPage with Jira, we’re giving teams managing complex infrastructures, DevOps workflows or customer service operations a smarter, more automated way to stay ahead of problems, meet rising customer expectations and ensure that no critical alert goes unanswered.”

With this integration, organizations using Jira to manage IT service tickets, development issues and operational workflows can now benefit from OnPage’s real-time, secure alerting capabilities. When a high-priority ticket is created in Jira, OnPage automatically identifies the on-call responder and delivers a persistent, mobile alert to their smartphone. The alert bypasses silent modes and escalates until acknowledged to eliminate delays caused by missed emails or overlooked tickets.

In addition to immediate alerting, the integration offers full bi-directional communication between Jira and OnPage. Any action taken in OnPage, such as acknowledging, resolving or commenting on an incident, is automatically synced back to the Jira ticket to maintain a complete and accurate audit trail. This ensures teams can collaborate efficiently and maintain visibility across systems without duplication or manual updates.

Key features of the OnPage-Jira integration include:

— Intelligent Triggering & Escalation: Automatically route critical Jira tickets to OnPage as high-priority alerts, complete with smart escalations to backup engineers if responses lag.

— Real-Time Bi-Directional Sync: Update ticket statuses in Jira directly from the OnPage app, with all changes reflected in real time.

— Enterprise-Grade Alerting: OnPage offers organizations a future-proof alerting infrastructure built to scale with growing operational demands.

— Audit Trail: Comprehensive logs and response timelines across both platforms ensure compliance, transparency and continuous improvement in incident management.

— Opsgenie Alternative: As Atlassian phases out Opsgenie, OnPage offers a robust, purpose-built replacement for organizations requiring reliable, enterprise-grade alerting.

“Our goal is to help organizations reduce their response times, mitigate downtime and improve operational efficiency,” said Corey Fogg, Product Lead at OnPage. “With this Jira integration, teams no longer need to rely on disjointed systems or manual escalation procedures. Now, the moment something goes wrong, the right people are alerted instantly, and resolution begins immediately.”

The integration is now available to all OnPage and Jira users. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit www.onpage.com/onpage-jira-integration.

About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

OnPage Incident Alert Management & Atlassian Jira Service Management Integration

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.