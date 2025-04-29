Mujo Learning Systems Releases 'Generative AI for Business' – A Vital New Textbook for Higher Education

A Comprehensive Curriculum Empowering Business Students to Master and Apply Generative AI in Real-World Settings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mujo Learning Systems , a trusted independent publisher specializing in AI, business, and digital marketing curriculum, proudly announces the release of Generative AI for Business —a groundbreaking new textbook designed specifically for higher education institutions.As generative AI continues to revolutionize industries, educators face an urgent need to prepare students for a world shaped by tools like ChatGPT, Grok, DALL-E, and more. Generative AI for Business provides a comprehensive, instructor-ready resource that demystifies these technologies, offering students a clear, applied understanding of how generative AI is transforming business operations, marketing strategies, entrepreneurship, and innovation.Preparing Students for the Future of Work“Generative AI isn’t just a technology shift—it’s a business revolution,” said Shawn Moore, Founder and CEO of Mujo Learning Systems. “This textbook empowers students across disciplines to understand, leverage, and innovate with AI in practical, ethical, and forward-thinking ways.”Designed for accessibility and relevance, Generative AI for Business covers:✅ Core concepts of generative AI and machine learning✅ Real-world business applications across industries✅ Ethical and societal implications✅ Hands-on projects using AI tools like ChatGPT, Grok, and more✅ Case studies from companies leading in AI adoption✅ Turnkey Support for InstructorsEach adoption of Generative AI for Business includes full access to Mujo’s Teacher Resource Cloud , featuring:✅ Editable PowerPoint lecture slides✅ Self-marking quizzes and assessments✅ Midterm and final exam test banks✅ Hands-on project templates✅ Pacing guides and lesson plans✅ LMS-ready digital coursewareAll materials are fully customizable, making integration seamless for hybrid, online, or in-person delivery formats.Now Available for Higher Education InstitutionsHigher education institutions can now request complimentary instructor samples of Generative AI for Business at https://mujo.com/free-instructor-sample/higher-ed/?utm_source=ein&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=GAB to review for course adoption. Bulk pricing and digital licenses are available to support flexible program needs.About Mujo Learning SystemsFounded in 2014, Mujo Learning Systems is an independent educational publisher dedicated to equipping high school and post-secondary educators with future-focused business, marketing, and AI curriculum. Known for real-world relevance, innovative courseware, and unparalleled instructor support, Mujo helps educators prepare today’s learners for tomorrow’s careers.

