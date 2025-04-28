Call for Applications: 2025 UNITAR Hiroshima Youth Ambassador Programme – Leaders of a New Generation

28 April 2025, Hiroshima, Japan – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) opened a call for applications for the “2025 UNITAR Hiroshima Youth Ambassador Programme – Leaders of a New Generation” programme. The programme is for students attending high schools in Hiroshima Prefecture. It aims to deepen their understanding of peacebuilding, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation and seeks to cultivate young leaders who can convey messages of peace from Hiroshima to the world. The programme will run from 29 June to 24 August 2025. The application deadline is 30 May 2025, 6 p.m. Japan Standard Time (UTC+9).

The Hiroshima Youth Ambassador Programme will be held in person in both Japanese and English and is offered free of charge. Participants will work together to create proposals for projects centred on peace education, involvement of citizens (hibakusha [atomic bombing survivors]), or human rights/international law (humanitarian assistance). At the end of the programme, the Youth Ambassadors will present their proposals to leading figures on the global stage for discussion and exchange of ideas. A certificate of completion from UNITAR will be awarded at the end of the programme.

The Hiroshima Youth Ambassador Programme is organized by UNITAR Hiroshima Office with support from the Hiroshima Prefectural Government and in cooperation with the UNITAR Association.