Texas Ranked Best State For Business 21 Years In A Row

TEXAS, April 28 - April 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas being ranked the Best State for Business for the 21st year in a row by Chief Executive magazine based on their annual survey of the nation's leading CEOs.



“Texas offers businesses the freedom to succeed — that’s why the nation’s CEOs have ranked Texas as the Best State for Business for more than two decades and counting," said Governor Abbott. “Texas is where entrepreneurs can cast a vision and know they can achieve it. The successful CEOs I meet with credit our business-friendly climate, highly skilled and diverse workforce, and exceptional quality of life across every region of our great state as Texas’ top advantages. We will continue to cut red tape and partner with job-creating businesses and innovators to build a stronger, more prosperous Texas for decades to come."



The Best State for Business ranking is determined in an annual survey conducted by Chief Executive magazine of CEOs' assessments of each state's business climate, workforce, and quality of life. Texas has topped the nation every year since Chief Executive began the ranking.



Last week, Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 14, also known as Texas DOGE, into law, creating the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office. The law builds on the Governor's Small Business Freedom Council’s recommendations and will slash regulations, put stricter standards on new regulations that could be costly to businesses, and ensure Texas remains the best state for businesses of all sizes.

