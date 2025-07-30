Governor Abbott Announces 10 Counties Added To Federal Disaster Declaration For Texas Flooding

TEXAS, July 30 - July 30, 2025 | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 10 additional Texas counties have been added to President Donald J. Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration following recent flooding across the state. Those counties include Edwards, Guadalupe, Kimble, Lampasas, McCulloch, Menard, Real, Reeves, Schleicher, and Sutton. Additional counties may be requested at a later date.



“I thank President Trump for approving these 10 additional counties for critical disaster assistance,” said Governor Abbott. “This approval will help Texas families and communities rebuild after the catastrophic floods that impacted so many Texans across our state. Workers and self-employed Texans in Guadalupe, Kimble, McCulloch, and Menard counties can also now apply to receive crucial Disaster Unemployment Assistance. Texas will continue to work closely with local and federal officials to ensure every affected community has the resources and support they need to heal and rebuild.”



Four counties – Guadalupe, Kimble, McCulloch, and Menard – are approved for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance programs, and six counties – Edwards, Lampasas, Real, Reeves, Schleicher, and Sutton – are approved to be eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.



A review of damage assessments in Guadalupe, Kimble, McCulloch, and Menard counties shows they exceed federal criteria for disaster assistance and may be eligible for federal programs, which provide financial assistance to assist with qualifying disaster-related expenses. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Additional counties may be added as additional damage assessments are completed in impacted communities.



A review of damage assessments in Edwards, Lampasas, Real, Reeves, Schleicher, and Sutton counties shows they exceed federal criteria for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, which includes assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Additional counties may be added as updated information becomes available.



The Texas Workforce Commission is also accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) in Burnet, Kerr, Guadalupe, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson counties. Workers and self-employed individuals in those counties who have been unable to work due to damage sustained from severe weather may be eligible for DUA benefits.



Individuals affected by the severe weather in the designated area can apply for benefits online through Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling TWC at (800) 939-6631 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Applications must be submitted by September 4, 2025. Individuals should specify that their applications are related to the damage caused by severe storms and flooding that began July 2. Required documentation includes your Social Security number and documentation to support that you were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred or were about to start work or self-employment and could not do so due to the disaster.



Submit your proof of employment using TWC’s online UI Submission Portal for the fastest review. Select DUA Proof of Employment at Time of Disaster from the Type of Submission drop-down menu. If you cannot use the online portal, you can submit the proof by fax to (512) 322-2867 or mail it to Texas Workforce Commission Attn: DUA Proof P.O. Box 149137 Austin, TX 78714-9137



Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to flooding, including: