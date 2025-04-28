Brief closure at US287/Third Street and Grand Ave. in Laramie to begin this week

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Knife River will be closing the intersection at US Highway 287/Third Street and Grand Avenue on Thursday, weather permitting.

Crews will be upgrading the intersection to concrete, including colored concrete for the crosswalk, upgrading the ADA corners with curb extensions and audible pedestrian signals to make it more pedestrian friendly, installing new signals, and other miscellaneous work.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to 4th Street via Ivinson and Garfield. The closure is anticipated to last until early July.

Pedestrian access to businesses will be open throughout the closure.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.