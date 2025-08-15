Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet August 20, 2025

The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Wednesday, August 20, for its regular business meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at the WYDOT Casper Office, 900 Bryan Stock Trail, Casper. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda. Please note that additional Commission activities are listed on the attached agenda.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007.

August 2025 Meeting Agenda