Wyoming Transportation Commission Budget Subcommittee to meet August 20, 2025

The Wyoming Transportation Commission Budget Subcommittee will meet Wednesday, August 20, for a work session at 1:00 p.m. via Zoom and in person at the WYDOT Casper Offices, 900 Bryan Stock Trail, Casper. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Fiscal Year 2026 budget.

To join the meeting virtually, visit the Transportation Commission webpage.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007.