Hicks Partners Launches Ohio Energy Siting & Outreach Services for AI, Data Center, and Industrial Power Projects

Siting and community outreach to fast-track pipelines, power generation, and AI data centers

Our team provides expert guidance for energy projects in Ohio's evolving regulatory landscape, helping developers navigate policy, permitting, and stakeholder engagement for AI and industrial growth.” — Brian K. Hicks, President & CEO

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hicks Partners has launched new Ohio-based energy siting and stakeholder outreach services tailored for developers of energy infrastructure, power generation, and AI-driven data centers. This expansion comes as Ohio experiences rising demand for high-capacity, reliable energy to support AI and industrial growth—and follows the recent passage of House Bill 15, which is expected to accelerate energy infrastructure development across the state.The firm will guide clients through Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) processes, environmental permitting, and public engagement for projects including pipelines, compressor stations, and high-energy-use facilities.HB 15, which Governor DeWine is expected to sign into law shortly, will streamline permitting processes for energy infrastructure projects located in designated “Priority Investment Areas” such as brownfields and former coal mines. The bill also reduces review timelines and enhances opportunities for fast-track development of electric generation, transmission, and pipeline infrastructure.New services include:• Energy Permitting & OPSB Navigation: Support for oil and gas, generation, and AI/data center facilities.• Stakeholder Engagement: Public outreach strategies to address community concerns and build support.• Environmental Permitting: Assistance with state and federal environmental approvals.With proven experience and Ohio-based insight, Hicks Partners is well-positioned to help clients move complex energy projects from concept to approval in a changing policy environment. To learn more visit: https://hickspartners.com/ohio-energy-siting-stakeholder-outreach/ Hicks Partners, LLC is a Columbus-based firm providing strategic counsel and advocacy for energy developers, with particular expertise in infrastructure, power generation, and high-energy-demand facilities like data centers. With deep expertise in Ohio's regulatory landscape and community engagement strategies, Hicks Partners helps organizations achieve their objectives with a focus on regulatory navigation, public engagement, and infrastructure development throughout Ohio.

