Hicks Partners Welcomes Ann Hamilton as Senior Advisor
Ann's strategic insight in government relations, communications, and public affairs is unparalleled.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hicks Partners, a leading consulting firm specializing in government relations, grant writing and public affairs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ann Hamilton as Senior Advisor. Ann brings to the team a wealth of experience from her roles in government, top-ranked universities, and healthcare, underscoring the firm's commitment to providing top-tier advisory services.
— Brian K. Hicks
Ann has a distinguished career, having served in pivotal roles across healthcare, academia, and government. Most recently Ann served as the Chief of Government Relations for the Cleveland Clinic. Her work helped highlight and further the research, clinical and strategic initiatives of Clinic caregivers to extend Clinic expertise to inform discussions and outcomes with stakeholders. She represented the Clinic as a member of Governor DeWine’s Coronavirus Task Force and was instrumental in creating the Cleveland Innovation District.
Prior to joining Cleveland Clinic, Ann was Vice President of Communications at The Ohio State University where she was a member of the President's Cabinet. Ann also worked for former U.S. Senator Connie Mack (R-FL), focusing on the senator’s cancer initiatives, and as Communication’s Director for former Ohio Governor Bob Taft, she helped launch the Ohio Third Frontier project.
Notably, Ann was one of the first employees of Hicks Partners as Vice President when the company was established more than twenty years ago in 2003.
"Ann and I have had the privilege of collaborating in various capacities over the years,” said Brian K. Hicks, President & CEO of Hicks Partners. “Her strategic insight in government relations, communications, and public affairs is unparalleled. Ann is not only well-connected throughout Ohio and nationally, but she also enjoys an outstanding reputation for her professionalism and results-driven approach that aligns perfectly with Hicks Partners' mission of delivering dynamic advocacy across various disciplines.”
“I look forward to rejoining Hicks Partners as Senior Advisor and offering my expertise in strategic communications, public affairs and government relations,” said Ann Hamilton. “Organizations are increasingly faced with rapidly evolving multi-stakeholder issues. Our depth of experience can help navigate the complexities.”
Ann Hamilton's appointment as Senior Advisor is a strategic move that enhances Hicks Partners' ability to deliver insightful, effective solutions to its clients. Her extensive experience and proven record of accomplishment in communications, government relations and public affairs will be invaluable for clients navigating the complex landscape of public affairs and strategic communications.
