Hicks Partners Welcomes Zach Holzapfel and Keith Conroy as New Partners

I'm honored to welcome Zach & Keith as Partners in the firm. Their talent, leadership, and expertise have driven our success and will continue to fuel our growth and industry leadership in the future.” — Brian Hicks, President & CEO of Hicks Partners

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hicks Partners, a leading business consulting firm providing government affairs, economic development , and grant writing services, announced the promotion of Zach Holzapfel and Keith Conroy to Partners, effective January 1, 2025. This milestone reflects their exceptional contributions to the firm and their dedication to delivering outstanding results for our clients.Zach Holzapfel, who leads the firm’s government relations business, joined Hicks Partners in 2011. Zach has played an instrumental role in building Hicks Partners into one of Ohio’s premier government relations firms. Over the years, Zach has helped clients achieve their government relations goals through strategic, effective, and ethical lobbying. Zach has been credited for expanding the firm's client base, leading successful campaigns, and driving innovative strategies to achieve results.Before joining Hicks Partners, Zach held key roles in the administrations of Governor Bob Taft and Ted Strickland and previously worked in the Ohio Attorney General’s office. He was previously employed as a Government and Legislative Affairs Consultant at two respected law firms.Holzapfel holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Ohio University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Capital University. He is currently a Board Member of the Delaware Public Health District.Keith Conroy leads Hicks Partners economic development and grants writing business. Since joining the firm in 2012, Keith has set a high standard for client service and innovation. Keith’s ability to navigate complex challenges and deliver measurable outcomes has earned him the trust and respect of clients and colleagues alike.Keith has a long history in economic development, having served in various leadership roles in the Ohio Department of Development under Governors George Voinovich and Taft. He played a key role in attracting many international companies to the State of Ohio, and was directly involved with the creation and management of a number of key state and federal programs. He served on the Development Finance Advisory Council (DFAC) and the Board of the Ohio Water Development.Conroy is a graduate of Ohio University and is a Certified Economic Finance Professional from the National Development Council. Conroy is serving in his sixth term as Trustee of Millcreek Township, Union County, Ohio. Conroy lived in Japan for more than five years and has traveled extensively for both business and pleasure.“I am honored to have Zach and Keith join me as partners in the firm,” said Brian Hicks, President & CEO of Hicks Partners. “Their dedication, talent, and leadership have been integral to our success. As we look to the future, their expertise will continue to drive our growth and strengthen our position as a leader in the industry.”

