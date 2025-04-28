100 Days of The Most Secure Border in American History

A Remarkable, Historic Turnaround The Biden Administration refused to enforce our nation’s laws when it came to border security. This allowed millions of illegal aliens – including criminals, gang members, and terrorists – into our country. But in just 100 days, President Trump and Secretary Noem have not only closed our border but have delivered the most secure border in American history. U.S. Customs and Border Protection now has total control of the border.

Daily border encounters are down by 93%.

Encounters with gotaways – the top threat to public safety – are down by 95%.

And migrant crossings are down by 99.99%. The Last Administration's Unsustainable Numbers Average Border Encounters: Under Biden, the average number of monthly border encounters was nearly 160,000. The daily average peaked at 15,000. In total, CBP recorded approximately 11 million border encounters over the course of Biden’s four years.

Deadly Drug Numbers: In the last four years, nearly 64,000 pounds of fentanyl was seized at the southern border –enough fentanyl to kill 14 billion people.

Abysmally Low Arrest Numbers: In Fiscal Year 2024, the Biden Administration made just 113,000 administrative arrests. From January 20 to April 1 of 2021, the last administration released over 184,000 illegal aliens into the country. The Trump Administration's Historic Achievements at the Border Average Border Encounters: March of 2025 saw the lowest monthly number of border encounters in recorded history, at less than 7,200. The lowest daily number of border encounters, in February of 2025, fell to less than 200.

Drug Decreases: In March of 2025, fentanyl traffic at the southern border fell by 54% compared to March of 2024. Following President Trump’s negotiation efforts, Mexico cracked down on drug traffickers and seized 1,500 kilograms of fentanyl – the largest in Mexico’s history – and has arrested over 6,000 drug traffickers.

Skyrocketing Arrests and Deportations: In the first 100 days of the Trump Administration, we have arrested over 151,000 illegal aliens and have deported over 135,000. This includes 600 members of Tren De Aragua who have been arrested or deported, as well as thousands of MS-13 and 18th Street Gang members who have fled the country. These numbers have already surpassed the entirety of Fiscal Year 2024, and we’re just 100 days into this administration. Operation Tidal Wave Operation Tidal Wave is a preview of what is to come around the country: large scale operations that employ our state and local law enforcement partners to get criminal illegal aliens off our streets. This is a first-of-its-kind, multi-agency immigration enforcement operation under the 287(g) program, coordinated by ICE with state and federal partners.

In less than 100 days, the Trump Administration has seen a 317% increase in federal/state partner agreements.

This multi-day operation has so far resulted in 780 illegal aliens apprehended in just four days. Arrests include members of MS-13, murderers, rapists, drug traffickers and human rights abusers.



