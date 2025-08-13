Promises Made, Promises Kept: ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst

WASHINGTON — Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in our country convicted of murder, robbery, child sexual assault and sodomy by force.

“Just yesterday, Rachel Morin’s murderer—an illegal alien from El Salvador—was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole. The same day, ICE arrested a murderer, pedophiles, and sexual predators,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “ICE law enforcement is working around the clock to protect Americans from vile criminals who should have never been in our country in the first place. Yesterday’s arrests are yet another example of how President Trump and Secretary Noem continue to prioritize AMERICANS over criminal illegal aliens.”

Some of the worst of the worst arrests include:

Juan Carlos Albardo-Relles, a 42-year-old criminal illegal alien from Honduras. His criminal history includes a conviction for aggravated assault of a child in Harris County, Texas.

Gabriel Figueroa-Gama, a 69-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for murder in Chicago, Illinois.

Rodolfo Sagastume-Avolos, a 50-year-old criminal illegal alien from Guatemala. His criminal history includes a conviction for murder intention in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Luis Galavis-De La Rosa, a 30-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes convictions for robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in Queens, NY.

Francisco Perez-Gonzalez, a 24-year-old criminal illegal alien from Guatemala. His criminal history includes a conviction for sodomy by force in Riverside, CA.

DHS encourages Americans – of any age – with a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law to apply today to join ICE and help DHS remove the worst of the worst: join.ice.gov

###