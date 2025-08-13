ICE Houston Arrests more than 350 Gang Members in First 6 Months of Trump Administration

In six months of Trump, ICE Houston arrested more than three times the amount of, or a 375% increase in, gang members than in all of 2021

WASHINGTON – In the Houston, TX area alone U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 356 criminal illegal alien gang members during the first six months of the Trump administration. In the first six months of the Biden administration, just 75 gang members were arrested in the Houston, TX area. To put these figures into perspective, it’s a 375% increase in arrests of gang members under the Trump administration in this area. In 2021, the ICE Houston field office arrested 115 gang members during the entire year.

These 356 gang members were collectively convicted of 1,685 criminal offenses including murder, child sex crimes, sex trafficking, arson, and theft.

In total, ICE arrested members of more than 40 different gangs including 39 MS-13 gang members, 25 Tren de Aragua gang members, six Latin Kings gang members, 159 Paisas gang members, and 26 Tango Blast gang members.

“Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, these illegal alien gang members are off America’s streets. Across the country, ICE law enforcement is targeting these vicious gangs that rape, maim, and murder Americans for sport,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to dismantle transnational criminal terrorist gangs. In Houston area alone, we have already arrested more than three times as many gang members as the Biden administration arrested in Houston in all of 2021. The days of unchecked gang violence are OVER.”

Some of the criminal illegal alien gang members arrested in Houston are below.

On May 8, 2025, ICE arrest Herson Barrera Vasquez, a Latin Kings gang member. His criminal history includes seven assault convictions, fraud, damaging property, drug trafficking, larceny, multiple DWIs, and disorderly conduct. ICE deported him on May 19, 2025. That was his FOURTH deportation.

On April 4, 2025, ICE arrested Olvin Giovani Lara Lario, a Paisas gang member. His criminal history includes robbery, larceny, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault of a police officer. He was previously deported to Honduras SIX times.

On July 15, 2025, ICE arrested Jesus Duran-Morales, a Paisas gang member. ICE deported him on July 17, 2025. This was his FIFTEENTH deportation.

On June 30, 2025, ICE arrested Miguel Torres-Chavez, a Paisas gang member. Since 2003, he’s racked up convictions for drug possession, kidnapping, multiple drug trafficking offenses, illegal reentry, and assault. ICE deported him on July 1, 2025. It was his SIXTH deportation.

On February 12, 2025, ICE arrested Jose Antonio Carbajal-Soto, a Pasias gang member. Carbajal-Soto has been convicted of invasion of privacy, illegal reentry, battery and sexual assault. ICE deported him on March 4, 2025. This was his FOURTH removal.

# # #