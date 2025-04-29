Neology Announces Next-Generation Developments of Core Offerings

Innovation is Central to Neology’s Culture, Product Offering, and Customer-Service Model

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neology, a global transportation technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility today announced the advancement of several core product and solution offerings, showcasing their commitment to innovation and excellence. These offerings include:neoZone™ uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to combine data from various sensors for accurate, real-time transaction processing. In free-flow systems, it ensures every vehicle passage is captured correctly. neoZone™ offers reliable performance with full backup and advanced data intelligence, designed for precision and flexibility in high-volume environments.neoBOSS™ is a cloud-based software suite that makes managing toll system transactions easier. It offers a complete, integrated operational and commercial back office solution for tolling needs like trip building, reversible lanes, image processing, dynamic pricing, interoperability, and commercial/consumer account management. The dashboard and analytics platform provides real-time insights into performance, revenue, and operations, helping users make quick and confident decisions.neoTag™ is a collection of 6C Coalition and E-ZPass Interagency Group standards compliant and/or certified RFID transponders. The next generation of these tags (available in 2025) uses advanced chip-set technology with the latest radio frequency and data protection capabilities which increase reliability, read precision, and overall tag-life. These advanced RFID chips are more rugged for the harsh windshield environment and use algorithms to monitor and correct data errors in real-time, ensuring that toll tag data remains accurate and reliable.neoRead™ Multi-Protocol RFID Reader sets the industry benchmark for high-speed tolling and transportation systems and is backed by over 25 years of development and field-proven performance. The latest neoRead 7204 model is OmniAir and E-ZPass Interagency Group (IAG) certified and delivers next-level reliability and accuracy for both read and write at highway speeds under multi-protocol operations.neoForce™ next-generation Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) camera uses AI for advanced vehicle detection, identification, and classification. The AI engine detects vehicles in the road with or without a license plate, capturing vehicles that would have been previously undetectable. neoForce enables multi-lane monitoring with high data integrity and cutting-edge video processing designed for outstanding standalone detection accuracy, ensuring no vehicle goes unnoticed. Dual Optical Character Recognition (OCR), including Cardet and AI-based deep learning, enhances ALPR automation and accuracy reduces downstream manual image processing costs. AI-driven technology enables rapid analysis of hundreds of images per second, identifying vehicle make, model, color, and unique features for high-confidence classification.neoClass™ ensures precise toll rate classification with three advanced options: IDRIS™, overhead LiDAR, and a hybrid of both. IDRIS has been a reliable standard for vehicle detection and classification, including axle counts, for decades. The LiDAR solution offers high-performance, accurate overhead detection and classification. Combining both provides superior accuracy. Neology is also advancing AI-powered video cameras for axle-based classification, with proven fidelity through tests and live traffic trials.neoRide™ is a mobile app designed to simplify toll and parking payments for personal vehicles and rental cars. Its user-friendly interface makes planning and paying for a daily commute or cross-country journey easy. Users can find, book, and pay for parking spots in major cities and travel destinations. With multi-state coverage users can access toll roads across multiple states with a single registration and automatically pay tolls without needing additional tags.“Our team thrives on solving complex challenges—modernizing critical systems, delivering with precision, and turning bold ideas into proven solutions which benefit our customers,” says John Miller, Vice President of Global Product Development and Strategy. “We intently focus on innovation and believe that being a systems integrator that supplies its own components and is accountable for our products’ performance differentiates us as it lessens dependence upon third parties who may not prioritize future investments in their products.”With over 450 granted and pending patents, Neology’s culture of innovation leads the way in transforming transportation technology. They have over 30 years of experience delivering services to customers across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Neology is committed to partnering with customers to increase the safety, sustainability, and revenue of their transportation infrastructure."Innovation is at the heart of Neology's mission to help communities enhance mobility, increase sustainability, and improve safety," said Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are purpose-driven to re-imagine mobility and passion-fueled to problem-solve - from this comes superior solutions for our customers and their end-users."

