FLEOA Supports AG Bondi's Initiative to ‘Make America Safe Again’

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) commends U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for her recent address to “Make America Safe Again” and to confront the nation's opioid epidemic.Bondi's emphasis on disrupting illegal opioid distribution, supporting affected communities, and holding accountable those contributing to the crisis aligns with the frontline experiences of our law enforcement members.“President Trump gave us a very clear directive, ‘Make America safe again,’ and that includes going back to the basics of fighting violent crime, and that is the basics,” Bondi shared during an April 23 conference in Nashville.Bondi also addressed the source of opioids and fentanyl at the southern border.“So much of this junk is imported through Mexico and Canada, but we are working with our counterparts there,” Bondi shared during her remarks.Nearly 108,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2022, with 76 percent of the cases connected to opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.“Every day, our officers witness the heartbreaking toll addiction takes on our communities. We commend Attorney General Bondi’s renewed focus on dismantling illegal opioid networks and supporting those on the front lines,” FLEOA President Mathew Silverman said. “Law enforcement stands ready to partner with our federal allies to help Make America Safe Again and end this deadly epidemic.”FLEOA is the largest nonpartisan, nonprofit professional association exclusively representing federal law enforcement officers across the United States. Established in 1977, FLEOA advocates for over 32,000 members from more than 65 federal agencies, providing legal representation, legislative advocacy, and professional support.The organization plays a pivotal role in shaping policies that affect federal officers, frequently engaging with Congress and federal agencies to advance legislation that enhances officer safety, benefits, and operational effectiveness. Through its affiliated FLEOA Foundation, the association extends financial assistance to members and their families during times of need, including support for those injured or killed in the line of duty and scholarships for their children.###FLEOA serves more than 32,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

