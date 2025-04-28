SCDC Director Bryan Stirling to Step Down After More Than 11 Years of Service

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced that S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) Director Bryan Stirling will step down from his position after more than 11 years of service to become U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. Director Stirling, the longest-serving prison director in the country, was first appointed to lead SCDC by former Governor Nikki Haley in October 2013 and reappointed by Governor McMaster in January 2019.

"Director Bryan Stirling is widely recognized as the best corrections director in the country, and his relentless spirit has turned SCDC into a model for other states to follow," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "He revolutionized South Carolina's reentry programs, resulting in the lowest recidivism rate in the country, and his efforts to combat contraband cell phones have made all our communities safer. I am grateful for his dedication to South Carolina and confident that Joel Anderson will continue moving the agency forward."

During his tenure at SCDC, Director Stirling worked to establish a systemic reentry and training focus for all inmate custody levels, which led to South Carolina having the lowest recidivism rate in the country. He also worked to raise salaries for employees across the board, doubling some officers' starting salaries since taking office.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to lead the men and women at the Department of Corrections and help transform the agency into a place where incarcerated people are returned to society safely with real second chances,” said Director Stirling. “I look forward to continuing to serve the people of South Carolina and pledge to uphold the high standards set by those who came before me. It is my honor to leave the South Carolina Department of Corrections in the very capable hands of Joel Anderson.”

Director Stirling has also been a national leader in his efforts to enable states to block contraband cell phone signals in prisons. Prior to becoming director of SCDC, he served as Chief of Staff to then-Governor Haley and served as a Deputy Attorney General from 2006 to 2012. His headshot and biography can be found here.

Joel Anderson, who has served as SCDC's Deputy Director for Operations since 2019, will serve as Acting Director. A native of South Texas, Anderson served in the Texas Department of Corrections from 1978 to 1996, rising to the rank of major. He first joined SCDC in 1996 as Executive Assistant to the Director of Inmate Work Programs and Director of Agriculture and Food Service. He later joined the Florida Department of Corrections, where he was promoted to Deputy Director of Administration.

Anderson returned to SCDC in 2004 and has held a variety of leadership positions, including warden of several prisons, Director of Support Services, Assistant Deputy Director of Programs and Services, Director of External Security for Operations, and Interim Deputy Director for Operations.

Anderson, 66, resides with his wife in Richland County. His biography and headshot can be found here. His resume can be found here.