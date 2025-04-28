Discount Custom Cabinets Celebrates Grand Opening in North Canton

Shaker Honey Kitchen Cabinets Shaker White Kitchen Cabinets Shaker Moss Bathroom Cabinets

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discount Custom Cabinets is pleased to announce the grand opening celebration of their new showroom and design center in North Canton. The event will take place on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025, at their new location at 5553 Whipple Ave NW, Suite 6, North Canton, OH 44720.

The festivities will begin with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:00 PM, followed by an open house until 7:00 PM. Community members, potential customers, and industry partners are all invited to attend this special event.

"We're thrilled to join the North Canton business community and showcase our custom cabinet solutions in our new space," said James Corkish, Owner at Discount Custom Cabinets. "This grand opening celebration is our way of introducing ourselves to the neighborhood and demonstrating our commitment to quality cabinets and customer service."

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the new showroom, meet with design specialists, and view examples of the company's large selection of bathroom and kitchen cabinets. Complimentary snacks and refreshments will be served throughout the event.

Event Details:

- What: Discount Custom Cabinets Grand Opening Celebration

- When: Wednesday, May 7th, 2025

- Ribbon Cutting: 3:00 PM

- Open House: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

- Where: 5553 Whipple Ave NW, Suite 6, North Canton, OH 44720

- Activities: Facility tours, design consultations, snacks, refreshments

For more information about Discount Custom Cabinets or the grand opening event, please contact James at (330) 775-7584 or sales@discountcustomcabinets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

