GSA Equipment Receives Major Inventory Shipment of Used Zero-Turn Mowers from Leading Manufacturers

BARBERTON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GSA Equipment announced today the arrival of hundreds of used zero-turn mowers to its Barberton facility, significantly expanding its inventory of equipment from major manufacturers including SCAG, John Deere, Cub Cadet, eXmark, Gravely, Ferris, and Husqvarna.

The substantial inventory addition comes as the company continues to serve growing demand from both commercial landscaping operations and residential customers across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

"We've just received one of our largest shipments of quality used equipment this year," said Adam Nichols, owner of GSA Equipment. "The variety spans multiple manufacturers and includes everything from residential models to commercial-grade units."

Inventory Expansion Details

The new inventory includes zero-turn mowers from seven major manufacturers. SCAG and John Deere models comprise a significant portion of the shipment, reflecting market demand for these established brands. The arrival also includes units from Cub Cadet, eXmark, Gravely, Ferris, and Husqvarna.

Each piece of equipment undergoes GSA Equipment's standard inspection process before being made available to customers. The company's certified mechanics evaluate all incoming units and perform necessary maintenance to ensure operational reliability.

Market Response to Inventory Growth

GSA Equipment has expanded its physical footprint twice since 2016 to accommodate growing inventory levels. The company now maintains space for nearly 100 pieces of equipment at any given time, establishing it as one of the region's larger used equipment dealers.

The Barberton-based company serves customers across multiple states, with buyers traveling from Pennsylvania, Columbus, and Cleveland to access the inventory selection.

Equipment Categories and Specifications

The recent shipment includes units with various engine configurations from Kohler, Kawasaki, and Briggs & Stratton. Deck sizes range from residential specifications to commercial-grade cutting widths designed for large-property maintenance.

Both stand-on and seated operator configurations are represented in the new inventory, addressing different operational preferences among commercial landscapers and property maintenance professionals.

Company Background

GSA Equipment was established in 2012, initially focusing on used equipment sales. The company expanded to include new equipment offerings in 2016 and relocated to its current Barberton facility to accommodate inventory growth. Visit GSA Equipment online at https://getmowers.com

Industry Context

The used commercial lawn equipment market has experienced steady growth as landscaping businesses seek cost-effective alternatives to new equipment purchases. Quality used zero-turn mowers typically retain significant operational life while offering substantial cost savings compared to new units.

Zero-turn mowers have become standard equipment for commercial landscaping operations due to their maneuverability advantages in navigating around obstacles and reducing mowing time on large properties.

Legal Disclaimer:

