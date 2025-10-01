The Bed Bug Pros Receive 2nd Annual NESDCA Bed Bug Dog Certification

The Bed Bug Pros Sonny & Arrow 2nd Annual Certification Arrow Bed Bug Detection Arrow Bed Bug Inspection

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bed Bug Pros, an established Cleveland bed bug exterminator, has received their 2nd annual renewal as a certified bed bug dog / handler team from the NESDCA National Entomology Scent Detection Canine Association

About The Bed Bug Pros - Meet Sonny and Arrow

Sonny and Arrow traveled to Michigan last week to renew their certification as a 2025-2026 NESDCA dog / handler team. Arrow is a talented bed bug detection dog, living in Northeast Ohio. He is a three-year-old mixed breed rescue dog. He was saved by Marilyn’s Voice Rescue in 2023, and quickly caught attention as a future potential bed bug dog candidate.

Arrow was trained by a local scent trainer, Compass Canine, right here in Northeast Ohio. Arrow and Sonny received their first NESDCA certification in September of 2024. They maintain their status as a NESDCA certified bed bug dog inspection team with this 2025 renewal.

Arrow enjoys exploring the woods and playing with his best friends when he is off the clock. He does incredible work, while still enjoying all of the benefits of being a beloved family pet! Sonny and his family are incredibly proud to have a rescue dog serving in the role of a certified working dog.

For the last two years, Sonny and Arrow have partnered to provide services to customers across Northeast Ohio. They are currently the only NESDCA certified bed bug dog team in Cleveland and surrounding areas.

About Bed Bug Dog Inspections

Bed bug dog inspections have risen in popularity due to the severity of bed bug issues in the Cleveland area. A bed bug dog inspection is a targeted strategy to locate even a single living bed bug in a home or business.

Much like other scent detection dog teams, a bed bug dog is trained to detect a living bed bug(s) while ignoring dead bed bugs, bed bug evidence and other common household distractions (like food or toys).

Arrow searches furniture, floors, baseboards and more - and if he locates a living bed bug he provides his signal and is rewarded. Bed bug dogs are extremely effective in finding what even a trained, experienced visual inspector simply cannot detect. He does not indicate on a broad area, or room - It is a specific indication that signals a live bug for Sonny to identify.

Bed bug dog detection is common in residential homes, as well as for businesses that are at risk of bed bug exposure. Exposure to a person with bed bugs can lead to the spreading of an infestation. A bed bug dog inspection can catch the problem early and lend to easy, immediate treatment.

Bed bug dog inspections are also an effective way to verify that a treatment process was successful. Following every treatment process, Arrow inspects the home or business and verifies that it is in fact 100% bed bug free.

Our History

The Bed Bug Pros (thebedbugpros.com) was established in 2016. Over the last 9+ years, The Bed Bug Pros have a proven track record as the only full service, bed bug specific extermination company in Northeast Ohio. The Bed Bug Pros is A+ rated on the Better Business Bureau, and licensed by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Sonny is the license holder, and completes each treatment process from start to finish.

The Bed Bug Pros serve customers in Lake County, Ashtabula County, Geauga County, Cuyahoga County and Warren area / Trumbull County.

Our Services

Bed bugs require a multi-faceted approach. Treatment must be strategic and comprehensive, in order to effectively remediate the issue. Inexperienced service providers and spot treatments will simply not be effective when it comes to battling a bed bug infestation. They are truly unlike any other pest.

Our bed bug extermination services include traditional chemical treatments, organic treatment methods, heat and steam treatment strategies and of course, bed bug dog detection. We also provide a plethora of information and education to our customers, to protect them throughout the treatment process and minimize the risk of another problem in the future.

Additionally, we provide bed bug junk removal services to customers across Northeast Ohio. In severe situations, like a hoarding case, furniture and items must be removed from the home before treatment can begin. In instances where bed bugs are present, traditional cleaning and junk removal companies will not assist.

Lastly, Sonny provides educational seminars to businesses, non-profit organizations, schools and more. These custom tailored educational presentations are interactive and valuable to provide accurate, relevant information to employees and staff. This allows a business or organization to properly identify a bed bug, as well as establish protocol to effectively prevent or quickly address a problem.

Starting with a Free bed bug treatment quote Sonny guides his residential and business customers through the process, from start to finish.

About The NESDCA - National Entomology Scent Detection Canine Association

The NESDCA was founded to uphold the highest standards for scent detection canines, specifically in the pest control arena. The NESDCA is a pass/fail certification, governed via by laws and stringent certification rules.

The NESDCA will only certify a dog and handler as a team. They will not certify a dog and handler team for more than one scent detection specialty (also known as dual certification).

The certification test is held at a neutral location, whereby the dog and handler team must accurately identify live bed bugs, and ignore dead bugs and/or distraction items. Two evaluators are present for the certification test, and determine the pass / fail status.

This certification test must be completed annually in order to maintain the status of a NESDCA certified team. The Bed Bug Pros elected to certify with the NESDCA due to their high standards, and sole focus on the pest control industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.