GSA Equipment Expands Heavy Equipment Inventory with Rippa R57 Excavator

One of the Only Companies in the USA Offering This Advanced 6.25-Ton Mini Excavator

BARBERTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GSA Equipment is proud to announce the addition of the Rippa R57 Excavator to its new equipment inventory, positioning itself as one of the few companies in the United States to offer this advanced mini excavator to contractors and construction professionals.

The Rippa R57 represents a significant expansion of GSA Equipment's heavy-duty equipment offerings, combining impressive performance capabilities with operator comfort and reliability.

Premium Features and Specifications

The Rippa R57 comes equipped with a fully enclosed, air-conditioned cab for all-season operator comfort. At its heart is the proven 48 hp Kubota V2607 engine, delivering 38 kW of power at 2200 rpm to handle demanding jobsite conditions.

Key specifications include:

- Operating Weight: 5,700 kg (6.25 tons)

- Bucket Capacity: 0.09-0.175 m³

- Maximum Digging Depth: 5,780 mm (over 18 feet)

- Maximum Dumping Height: 4,030 mm (over 13 feet)

- Track Shoe Width: 400 mm for enhanced stability

- Ground Clearance: 1,880 mm

Premium Components for Reliability

The R57 features high-quality components from trusted manufacturers, including Doosan (Korea) swing and travel motors, Doosan main pump, and Trout/Korea control valves, ensuring outstanding performance and long-term durability.

Flexible Financing Options

GSA Equipment is making the Rippa R57 accessible to businesses of all sizes with competitive financing starting at $699 per month with average trade or down payment. The excavator is priced at $39,999, offering exceptional value for its class. Financing options are available for all credit levels.

Availability

The Rippa R57 Excavator is available now at GSA Equipment. For more information, availability, and to schedule a demonstration, contact GSA Equipment at 330-825-2307 or visit in person.

About Rippa Equipment

Shandong Rippa Machinery Group Co., Ltd., founded in 2012, is a global leader in construction machinery manufacturing headquartered in Jining, Shandong Province, China. As a state-level high-tech enterprise with a 100,000 square meter manufacturing facility, Rippa Equipment has built a reputation for producing high-quality, cost-effective construction equipment that serves agriculture, construction, mining, and landscaping industries worldwide.

Rippa's commitment to innovation and quality is demonstrated through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Kubota, Cummins, Eaton, and Hyundai. The company holds multiple international certifications including ISO 9001, CE, EPA emissions certification, and Euro 5 emission standards, ensuring every machine meets rigorous quality and environmental standards.

About GSA Equipment

GSA Equipment is a leading provider of lawn care and construction equipment, serving contractors and professionals throughout the region. With a commitment to offering innovative equipment solutions and exceptional customer service, GSA Equipment continues to expand its inventory to meet the evolving needs of its customers.



