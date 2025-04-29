Legal Tech Just Got Smarter: ReVia Teams Up with eDiscovery Today

ReVia & eDiscovery Today to work together to educate legal professionals on data analytics & technology solutions & best practices to transform legal use cases.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReVia , a leading innovator in Security, Information Governance, and Analytics, has announced a strategic educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today , the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence trends, best practices and case law.This collaboration enables ReVia and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate legal industry professionals on data analytics and technology solutions and best practices to transform legal use cases.“This partnership reflects our mission to empower legal teams with the tools and strategies they need to govern, secure, and extract value from their data,” said Frank Perrone, CEO of ReVia. “By collaborating with Doug and eDiscovery Today, we’re enabling legal professionals to better manage risk, streamline operations, and unlock critical insights.”“The phrase ‘data is the new oil’ may be nearly 20 years old, but it’s never been more relevant to legal professionals today who are trying to effectively manage massive amounts of data to not only get their jobs done, but also maximize the value of that data” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “I’m excited to work with the ReVia team to educate the legal industry on how to best apply people, processes and technology to unlock the full potential of their data to transform legal use cases!”About eDiscovery TodayAuthored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for nearly fifteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.About ReViaReVia delivers intelligent data solutions for IT, Security, and Governance, empowering legal teams to make smarter decisions, enhance compliance, and gain deeper visibility across data environments. Learn more at https://revia.ai

