Zenith Group Advisors Reports Record Start to 2025

Record Q1 Performance Highlights Zenith’s Growth in Middle-Market Supply Chain Finance

These results demonstrate the increasing recognition of our unique approach to supply chain finance” — Cole Reifler, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenith Group Advisors has had its strongest start to the year since inception, launching 2025 with record momentum.As a market leader in specialty finance, Zenith continues to dominate its niche in unsecured accounts payable finance for middle-market businesses. With a reputation built on speed, flexibility, and risk mitigated capital structures, the company has firmly positioned itself at the front of this growing sector.In Q1, Zenith closed four transactions representing over $26.5 million in capital commitments. This early success reflects growing demand for non-dilutive, off-balance-sheet working capital and underscores the strength of Zenith's offering. "These results demonstrate the increasing recognition of our unique approach to supply chain finance ," said Cole Reifler, CEO of Zenith Group Advisors. "Our middle-market clients value the speed and flexibility we offer compared to traditional financing options."The company's innovative insurance-backed model has proven particularly attractive to businesses seeking alternatives to conventional bank financing. Unlike traditional facilities that require extensive collateral and impose restrictive covenants, Zenith's unsecured solution maintains trade payable classification while enabling payment term extensions up to 120 days. "We're bringing sophisticated financing solutions previously available only to Fortune 500 companies downstream to the mid-market," Reifler added. "Our implementation process typically takes just 2-4 weeks, compared to the 10-14 weeks required for traditional bank facilities."According to industry analysts, the global supply chain finance market exceeded $2 trillion in 2024, with adoption accelerating across industries. Zenith has positioned itself to capitalize on this growth through its focus on the underserved middle market.Looking ahead, the company remains highly optimistic about continued growth, confident that both new and existing clients will continue to benefit from its innovative financing solutions.

