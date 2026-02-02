Zenith Group Advisors Projects Record 2026 Deployment as Off Balance Sheet Demand Accelerates

Supply chain finance leader anticipates growth in trade payables amid tightening credit

Companies want liquidity that improves flexibility without adding leverage or creating friction with banks. Zenith was built specifically to address that need.” — Cole Reifler

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenith Group Advisors , a New York-based supply chain finance and trade payables platform, today announced that it is projecting a record year of deployment in 2026, driven by growing demand from companies seeking alternatives to traditional working capital financing.As bank lending becomes more selective and supply chain pressures persist, liquidity constraints are increasingly driven by payment timing and covenant sensitivity rather than leverage levels. Zenith addresses this need through an unsecured, off-balance sheet supplier pay structure designed to operate alongside existing bank facilities without disruption.“We are seeing a meaningful shift in how finance leaders approach working capital,” said Cole Reifler , Founder and CEO of Zenith Group Advisors. “Companies want liquidity that improves flexibility without adding leverage or creating friction with banks. Zenith was built specifically to address that need.”Zenith’s platform enables extended payment terms, typically ranging from 90 to 180 days, through disciplined underwriting and close coordination with suppliers. With a growing client base and expanding institutional relationships, the firm enters 2026 positioned to continue scaling as companies seek more resilient approaches to liquidity management.About Zenith Group AdvisorsZenith Group Advisors is a leading trade payables and supply chain finance platform serving mid-market companies across North America and Europe. The firm structures unsecured, off-balance sheet solutions that extend payment terms, unlock working capital, and operate alongside existing and future bank facilities without triggering restrictive covenants. Backed by institutional capital and credit insurance, Zenith delivers scalable programs that support growth and strengthen financial resilience.For more information, please visit www.zenithgroupadvisors.com

