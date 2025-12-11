Zenith Group Advisors Brings Fortune 100 Supply Chain Finance to the Middle Market

Zenith delivers investment-grade power without the friction, collateral, or covenants of traditional banking.” — Cole Reifler

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenith Group Advisors (“Zenith”) today announced the expansion of its proprietary working-capital platform, designed to solve a critical inequity in corporate finance: giving sub-investment-grade companies access to investment-grade liquidity.Zenith has reinforced its position as the market’s most creative and effective solution for increasing cash flow and enterprise value. While traditional banks are constrained by credit ratings and collateral, Zenith utilizes an insured trade-payable structure that transforms client risk into investment-grade assets.This unique differentiation allows Zenith to offer middle-market clients the same pricing power and flexibility typically reserved for the Fortune 100.“Our mission is to level the financial playing field,” said Cole Reifler , CEO of Zenith Group Advisors. “We eliminate structural barriers, allowing growing companies to access liquidity based on trade flows rather than restrictive leverage metrics.”By utilizing a unique, unsecured structure that manages risk with trade insurance rather than company assets, Zenith offers middle-market companies a streamlined path to liquidity that causes no conflict with existing senior lenders or future financing plans.“We eliminate the liquidity barrier that limits how mid-market companies grow,” said Cole Reifler, CEO of Zenith Group Advisors. “Our clients need capital to grow, but they cannot afford to encumber their assets further. Zenith delivers investment-grade power without the friction, collateral, or covenants of traditional banking.”For more information on securing non-dilutive working capital, visit www.zenithgroupadvisors.com Zenith Group Advisors is a leading trade-payables and supply-chain-finance platform serving mid-market companies across North America and Europe. The firm specializes in structuring off balance sheet solutions that extend payment terms, unlock working capital, and reduce balance-sheet leverage. By combining institutional capital, credit-insurance coverage, and technology-enabled workflow automation, Zenith delivers scalable programs that align with clients’ operational cash cycles, support growth, and strengthen financial resilience.

