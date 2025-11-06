Zenith Group Advisors Achieves Record 2025 Deployment and Portfolio Performance Amid Challenging Market

Credit discipline and diversification drive growth

Our mission remains clear, to help mid-market companies better manage their supply chains and working capital through innovative, insurance-backed financing structures" ” — Cole Reifler

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenith Group Advisors (“Zenith”), a leading provider of insured supply chain and working capital financing solutions for mid-market companies, today announced record deployment levels and strong performance across its platform year-to-date.The firm has continued to expand its footprint in 2025, deploying record levels of capital to support clients across North America and Europe. Zenith’s unique structure, combining trade credit insurance with institutional funding, enables clients to access unsecured working capital, extend payment terms while strengthening supplier relationships and improve liquidity without adding leverage to their balance sheets or conflicting with existing bank relationships.“Our mission remains clear, to help mid-market companies better manage their supply chains and working capital through innovative, insurance-backed financing structures,” said Cole Reifler , Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Group Advisors. “We continue to thrive in a challenging market environment where many peers have faced setbacks due to concentration and underwriting issues. Our disciplined diversification strategy and robust credit standards have allowed Zenith to grow while maintaining exceptional performance across our portfolio.”Zenith’s platform continues to see strong demand from sectors including industrials, transportation, consumer goods, and energy, as companies seek alternatives to traditional bank financing.With a growing pipeline of opportunities and continued expansion of its credit-insurance and funding partners, Zenith is positioned for sustained growth heading into 2026.About Zenith Group AdvisorsZenith Group Advisors is a leading provider of unsecured supply-chain and trade-payables financing for mid-market companies across North America and Europe. Leveraging institutional capital, credit-insurance protection, and technology-driven execution, Zenith delivers off-balance-sheet liquidity solutions that extend payment terms, strengthen supplier relationships, and enhance working-capital efficiency without adding leverage.Media Contact:Damon Stewart, Director of Corporate Communicationsdstewart@zenithgroupadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.