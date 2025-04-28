Oswald Supply Expands Bronx Facility, As We Build Upon Over A Century of Service

Oswald Supply grows Bronx facility, enhancing inventory and logistics to better serve New York’s heating and industrial parts needs.

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oswald Supply , a century-old, family-owned leader in heating, boiler, and industrial parts, has expanded its Bronx facility. This expansion strengthens the company’s commitment to supplying essential, hard-to-find parts with unmatched reliability and faster service to meet New York City’s growing infrastructure demands.As the industry evolves and infrastructure needs rise, Oswald Supply remains a steady presence in New York City and beyond—supporting everything from small-scale residential applications to large commercial and municipal heating systems. The expanded facility allows for a more extensive in-stock inventory and improved logistics, ensuring faster turnaround times for critical heating and industrial parts.With significantly more space and upgraded operations, Oswald Supply is fully stocked and ready to meet the needs of contractors and facility managers—no waiting, no delays. From essential boiler parts to specialty items, everything is available on-site and ready when it’s needed most."For over a century, Oswald Supply has been a go-to resource for contractors, building owners, and municipalities who rely on our deep industry knowledge and hard-to-find parts from top brands," said Robert Oswald, CEO at Oswald Supply. "Expanding our facility means we can continue to meet these demands while maintaining the same level of personalized service that has defined our company for 102 years."Oswald Supply specializes in discontinued and hard-to-source boiler parts, trash chute doors, and industrial supplies, which are critical for maintaining aging infrastructure. While competitors struggle with long lead times and limited availability, Oswald's extensive inventory and expertise allow customers to find the right solutions quickly, saving both time and cost.The Bronx has long been home to Oswald Supply, and this expansion solidifies the company's role as an essential business in the city's infrastructure landscape. Despite a changing business environment, Oswald remains a trusted name, offering direct access to knowledgeable leadership and a commitment to keeping vital systems running. As an industry leader, Oswald Supply continues to provide ideal solutions for boiler maintenance and repair, ensuring efficiency and reliability for customers nationwide.For more information, visit Oswald Supply's website or contact Oswald Supply today to learn more.About Oswald SupplyFounded in 1923, Oswald Supply is a family-owned business specializing in heating, plumbing, and industrial supplies. Known for exceptional customer service, Oswald stocks boilers, water heaters, handhole and manhole plates, gaskets, insulation, and more. The company is also a leading supplier of trash chute doors and hopper units, as well as oven doors for restaurants nationwide.

