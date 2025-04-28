Red Door Escape Room and The Game Show Studio Bring an Iconic Game Show Experience to Nimbus Winery Shopping Center

From Screen to Real Life: Sacramento Welcomes a One-of-a-Kind Interactive Game Show Adventure

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to hit the buzzer, Sacramento. The Game Show Studio, a fast-growing leader in live interactive entertainment, is teaming up with Red Door Escape Room to debut a first-of-its-kind game show experience at the Nimbus Winery Shopping Center. This dynamic partnership merges the heart-pounding thrill of escape rooms with the fast-paced energy of a real game show extravaganza, creating an unforgettable experience for date nights, family outings, corporate events, bachelor and bachelorette parties, birthdays, and more.“Partnering with Red Door Escape Room marks an exciting milestone in our mission to reinvent how people connect and build camaraderie,” said Julian Wagner, Co-Founder of The Game Show Studio. “We’re bringing the energy of a real game show to life, one you don’t just watch, but actually experience. Sacramento is the perfect city to launch this next chapter of fun, competition, and unforgettable memories.”The Game Show Studio experience invites guests to step into the spotlight and compete in high-energy games on a fully immersive set, complete with dazzling lights, studio effects, and rapid-fire challenges that make everyone feel like a game show star. The new activation will live inside the renowned Red Door Escape Room, known for its immersive, story-driven adventures.“Our goal has always been to create memorable, meaningful experiences, and The Game Show Studio aligns perfectly with that vision,” said Nicholas Madden, CEO of Red Door Experiences. “This collaboration goes beyond entertainment and creates joy, connection, and excitement. We can’t wait for Sacramento to experience this one-of-a-kind adventure.”Grand Opening + Ribbon CuttingDate: Saturday, June 14, 2025Time: 11:00 AMLocation: 12401 Folsom Blvd, Suite 115, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742###About The Game Show StudioThe Game Show Studio is the ultimate immersive game show experience, where participants step into the spotlight and compete in exhilarating challenges. Designed for corporate events, group outings, and special occasions, The Game Show Studio delivers high-energy fun that brings people together in a one-of-a-kind entertainment setting. For more information, visit: https://www.gameshowstudio.com/sacramento/ About Red Door Escape RoomRed Door Escape Room is on a mission to deepen relationships between people through creative entertainment, providing a fantastic experience where escape means using your brain and the brains of those closest to you to pull off a daring breakout. In a hectic world of disconnected people, Red Door helps those who need to feel present to escape their screens and create memories. For more information, visit: https://reddoorescape.com/escape-rooms/sacramento/

