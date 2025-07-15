GRAND OPENING: Red Door Escape Room and The Game Show Studio Bring an Iconic Game Show Experience to Dallas/Fort Worth

Born and Raised in Fort Worth, Julian Wagner Opens The Game Show Studio at Montgomery Plaza

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Worth, TX Get ready to hit the buzzer, Fort Worth. The Game Show Studio, a fast-growing leader in live interactive entertainment, is teaming up with Red Door Escape Room to debut a first-of-its-kind game show experience at Montgomery Plaza. This dynamic partnership merges the heart-pounding thrill of escape rooms with the fast-paced energy of a real game show extravaganza, creating an unforgettable experience for date nights, family outings, corporate events, bachelor and bachelorette parties, birthdays, and more.“Our partnership with Red Door Escape Room represents an exciting step forward in our mission to redefine connection and team engagement. As a Fort Worth native, I know how exciting this opening will be for our community,” said Julian Wagner, Co-Founder of The Game Show Studio. “We’re transforming the energy of a live game show into a fully immersive experience, and Fort Worth is the ideal city to launch this new era of interactive entertainment, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments.”The Game Show Studio experience invites guests to step into the spotlight and compete in high-energy games on a fully immersive set, complete with dazzling lights, studio effects, and rapid-fire challenges that make everyone feel like a game show star. The new activation will live inside the renowned Red Door Escape Room, known for its immersive, story-driven adventures.“Our goal has always been to create meaningful, memorable experiences and The Game Show Studio is a perfect fit for that mission,” said Nicholas Madden, CEO of Red Door Experiences. “This partnership goes beyond entertainment; it sparks joy, connection, and excitement. We can’t wait for Fort Worth to experience this one-of-a-kind adventure.”Grand Opening Weekend + Ribbon CuttingDate: Friday, July 11, 2025Time: 11:00 AMLocation: 2600 W 7th St Suite 114, Fort Worth, TX 76107###About The Game Show StudioThe Game Show Studio is the ultimate immersive game show experience, where participants step into the spotlight and compete in exhilarating challenges. Designed for corporate events, group outings, and special occasions, The Game Show Studio delivers high-energy fun that brings people together in a one-of-a-kind entertainment setting. For more information, visit: https://www.gameshowstudio.com/fort-worth/ About Red Door Escape RoomRed Door Escape Room is on a mission to deepen relationships between people through creative entertainment, providing a fantastic experience where escape means using your brain and the brains of those closest to you to pull off a daring breakout. In a hectic world of disconnected people, Red Door helps those who need to feel present to escape their screens and create memories. For more information, visit: https://reddoorescape.com/escape-rooms/fort-worth/

