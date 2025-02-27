Grand Opening: The Game Show Studio Offers an Iconic Game Show Experience at Fashion Valley Mall

Local San Diego Business Red Door Escape Room Partners with The Game Show Studio to Offer an Interactive Game Show Experience in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Game Show Studio, a rising leader in interactive entertainment, has teamed up with Red Door Escape Room to launch an immersive game show experience at Fashion Valley Mall in San Diego. This groundbreaking collaboration blends the excitement of live-action game shows with the thrill of escape room adventures, which San Diegans of all ages will enjoy.“This partnership with Red Door Escape Room is an exciting step forward in redefining entertainment,” said Jack Slayton, Co-Founder of The Game Show Studio. “We’re thrilled to bring this experience to San Diego, where guests won’t just watch a game show – they’ll live it. Whether for team-building, celebrations, or just an unforgettable night out, this is interactive entertainment at its best.” said Julian Wagner, Co-Founder of The Game Show Studio.The grand opening of The Game Show Studio offers the chance to enter the spotlight and compete in high-energy challenges on a fully interactive set. The experience features fast-paced games, dazzling studio effects, and an atmosphere that makes every participant feel like an actual game show star. The new activation will live within the renowned Red Door Escape Room.Red Door Escape Room, known for its immersive storytelling, sees the collaboration as a perfect match.“We’re thrilled to bring this new experience to our guests. Game Show Studio has created something truly special, and when you combine that with Red Door’s commitment to making every group’s visit an exciting opportunity to get away from our screens and deepen real connections between people, it’s a perfect match.” Says Nicholas Madden CEO of Red Door ExperiencesIdeal for corporate events, celebrations, and friendly competitions, The Game Show Studio at Red Door Escape Room Fashion Valley promises an unforgettable, high-energy adventure.Grand Opening + Ribbon CuttingDate: Grand Opening Weekend: March 8, 2025Time: 11 amAddress: Fashion Valley Mall - 7007 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108###About The Game Show StudioThe Game Show Studio is the ultimate immersive game show experience, where participants step into the spotlight and compete in exhilarating challenges. Designed for corporate events, group outings, and special occasions, The Game Show Studio delivers high-energy fun that brings people together in a one-of-a-kind entertainment setting. For more information, visit: www.gameshowstudio.com/san-diego/ About Red Door Escape RoomRed Door Escape Room is on a mission to deepen relationships between people through creative entertainment, providing a fantastic experience where escape means using your brain and the brains of those closest to you to pull off a daring breakout. In a hectic world of disconnected people, Red Door helps those who need to feel present to escape their screens and create memories. For more information, visit: www.reddoorescape.com/escape-rooms/san-diego/

