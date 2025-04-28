Window World surpasses $19 million in donations, 18-year partnership benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Window World, the largest exterior remodeling company in the U.S., has raised more than $19 million over 18 years for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

“The funds raised through Window World Cares represent more than just a number; they represent hope and healing for countless children and families.” — Tammy Whitworth, CEO of Window World

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Window World , the largest exterior remodeling company in the United States, proudly announces they have raised more than $19 million over 18 years of partnership benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® . This incredible milestone was reached through Window World Cares , the philanthropic arm of Window World from nearly two decades of customer and employee fundraising efforts.Since partnering with St. Jude in 2008, Window World has remained dedicated to supporting the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.As part of that commitment, Window World pledged $10 million over seven years to fund the Window World Dining Room at The Domino’s Village, the newest short-and long-term patient family housing facility at St. Jude. Recent contributions have already placed Window World ahead of schedule in reaching that goal. This extraordinary partnership has provided critical funding and helped raise awareness of the hospital’s vital work developing world class research and treatment for kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases."We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital,” said Tammy Whitworth, CEO of Window World. “The funds raised through Window World Cares represent more than just a number; they represent hope and healing for countless children and families. We are grateful to our dedicated teams across the country, customers, and partners who have contributed to this journey.”Window World Cares is dedicated to supporting St. Jude through a variety of fundraising events and initiatives, including charity golf tournaments, awareness campaigns, and community outreach programs. Customers are given the opportunity to support these efforts by contributing to Window World Cares. These collective contributions help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live.“We are thankful for our partners at Window World, whose incredible support over 18 years has been instrumental in helping St. Jude provide world-class care on a global level,” said Ike Anand, interim CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Fundraising through philanthropic programs like Window World Cares helps accelerate research and treatment for seriously ill kids in the U.S. and around the world.”St. Jude has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate in the U.S. from 20% in 1962 to more than 80% today. Window World is committed to this partnership because every child deserves a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment. Together we can save more lives.About Window WorldWindow World is the largest exterior remodeling company in the United States, providing high-quality replacement windows, doors, and siding. Founded in 1995, Window World has built a reputation for excellence, affordability, and exceptional customer service.About St. Jude Children’s Research HospitalSt. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered largely incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

