LATLC and CLARE|MATRIX Host 2025 Women’s Empowerment Event in Venice

LATLC partners with CLARE|MATRIX to host Fifth Annual Women's Empowerment Event CLARE|MATRIX partners with LATLC to host Fifth Annual Women's Empowerment Event Women at the Fifth Annual Women's Empowerment Event hosted by LATLC & Clare|Matrix Lissa Zanville, LATLC's Executive Director with one of the women attending the Fifth Annual Women's Empowerment Event hosted by LATLC & Clare|Matrix

Fifth annual event empowers women in recovery with workshops, self-defense training, and community support at CLARE|MATRIX in Venice.

Our partnership with CLARE|MATRIX continues to be one of the most impactful ways we support women in our community.” — Lissa Zanville, LATLC's Executive Director

VENICE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) hosted the fifth Women’s Empowerment Day with CLARE|MATRIX, a community-focused event dedicated to inspiring and uplifting women in recovery. This year, the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA)’s Women in Law Committee co-hosted the event with LATLC.Held at the CLARE|MATRIX campus in Venice, the event welcomed participants from the organization’s treatment programs for a day of support, creativity, and skill-building. LATLC volunteers guided residents through a vision board workshop, encouraging women to visualize their goals and aspirations, and a hands-on self-defense training, led by Coach Keta Meggett, owner of Team Bully Buster, that emphasized both physical safety and personal confidence.LATLC was honored by CLARE|MATRIX with the Ethos Award for this program in 2024.The event is part of LATLC’s ongoing mission to serve and empower underserved communities across Los Angeles. By combining emotional expression with practical skills, Women’s Empowerment Day offers participants tools for both personal growth and resilience.“Our partnership with CLARE|MATRIX continues to be one of the most impactful ways we support women in our community,” said Lissa Zanville, LATLC’s Executive Director. “It is incredibly rewarding to see participants leave feeling stronger, more confident, and more connected.”For more information or to get involved, visit www.latlc.org

