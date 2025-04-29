Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Bruce Eady, CEO Milwaukee Rehab Hospital Milwaukee Rehab Hospital

Bruce Eady, Experienced CEO, Takes the Helm at Milwaukee Rehab Hospital at Greenfield

I look forward to inspiring a team that enjoys their work family and is dedicated to providing our patients with the highest quality rehabilitation programs.” — Bruce Eady, Chief Executive Officer

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce Eady brings over three decades of healthcare experience, with two decades as an executive leader in both post-acute care and acute care hospitals, primarily in Missouri. Most recently, Bruce served as the Chief Executive Officer at a 35-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Missouri, which was part of a joint venture partnership with a local health system. Under Bruce's leadership, the hospital embraced a culture of "everybody deserves the chance at rehab," leading to significant improvements in patient satisfaction, discharge to home rates, reputation scores, and nurse turnover rates.

"Bruce’s vast executive leadership is critical as our Milwaukee Rehab Hospital continues the journey to excel and expand the programs offered. His approach in aligning culture to patient care and employee engagement will help us meet the mission of being the best rehabilitation leader in the Milwaukee and surrounding community," said Chris Bergh, COO of Nobis Rehab Partners.

“I have been blessed throughout my career to have had the many opportunities to build teams with incredible people. I’m thrilled about this opportunity at a beautiful hospital and wonderful community and I look forward to inspiring a team that enjoys their work family and is dedicated to providing our patients with the highest quality rehabilitation programs,” said Bruce Eady, Chief Executive Officer, Milwaukee Rehab Hospital.

Earlier in his career, Bruce held various roles, including Registered Nurse, Charge Nurse, and Nurse Manager. He has also served as Adjunct Faculty at two universities. Bruce earned both his Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas at Arlington. He maintains a registered nurse license in Missouri and has been published four times on topics such as rehabilitation and nurse empowerment.

About Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital

Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield is a three-story inpatient rehabilitation hospital with 40 private rooms and two therapy gyms that opened in 2021 and is located at 3200 S. 103rd St., Greenfield, Wisconsin. The motivated care team provides comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, owned by Nobis Rehabilitation Holdings, brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to design, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis Rehab currently has opened 18 hospitals and has another 6 under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital.

Milwaukee Rehab Hospital Tour

