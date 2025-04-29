Tonic.AI Expands Synthetic Data Platform with Audio Synthesis for Textual Enabling Operational Audio Data at Scale

New capability empowers businesses to operationalize sensitive audio as a data input, protecting PII and ensuring compliance

With Audio Synthesis for Textual, we’re enabling our customers to easily transform unstructured audio into a reliable input for a range of projects without compromising privacy or compliance.” — Adam Kamor, Head of Engineering and co-founder of Tonic.ai

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonic.ai , the leading platform for operationalizing sensitive structured and unstructured data for software development, testing, and AI/ML applications, announced the launch of Audio Synthesis for Textual, a major expansion that unlocks a new unstructured data format for users of the platform: audio recordings. This new capability enables organizations to securely ingest, redact, and synthesize information from audio files – opening new opportunities for safe, ethical, and compliant use of voice data in highly regulated industries.With Audio Synthesis for Textual, users can upload audio recordings via the Textual SDK and receive a JSON-coded transcript that is automatically redacted or enriched with synthesized replacements for sensitive entities. Likewise, users can generate modified audio files in which sensitive entities are “bleeped out” – or even replaced with synthesized alternatives, preserving the structure and pacing of the original recording for downstream applications.The capability is powered by integrations with advanced transcription models – including OpenAI’s Whisper – and is designed to support complex use cases in healthcare, health tech, financial services, customer service, call center environments, and virtually any industry that seeks to operationalize audio data while protecting personally identifiable information (PII).“Voice is often passed over as an input for data-driven initiatives” said Adam Kamor, Head of Engineering and co-founder of Tonic.ai. “With Audio Synthesis for Textual, we’re enabling our customers to easily transform unstructured audio into a reliable input for a range of projects and commercial applications– without compromising an individual’s privacy or regulatory compliance.”Unlocking Use Cases with Privacy-Protected Audio:Audio Synthesis for Textual is designed for organizations where voice isn’t just a communication channel– it’s a critical data input for operations and product development. By safely transforming sensitive audio into privacy-preserving inputs, teams can confidently build the next generation of AI-driven applications, from chatbots to machine learning models.- Healthcare & Health Tech: Automatically redact or synthesize PII and PHI from doctor-patient audio recordings for safe use in training models, clinical research, and audit workflows.- Customer Service & Call Centers: Redact customer names, account numbers, or sensitive phrases from support calls, enabling analytics teams to extract insights without risking exposure.- Financial Services: Safely analyze recorded conversations from client calls, trading desks, or fraud investigations by masking personal identifiers and account details – supporting regulatory compliance while enabling better insights.- Legal Services: Create privacy-safe records of audio communication with clear audit trails.- Human Resources: Anonymize internal interview recordings, employee feedback sessions, and exit conversations for review, training, or reporting – without compromising the confidentiality of individuals involved.Audio Synthesis for Textual is now available to all Textual customers via the Textual SDK. To learn more or request a demo, visit: https://www.tonic.ai/products/textual ###About Tonic.aiTonic.ai empowers developers while protecting customer privacy by enabling companies to create safe, synthetic versions of their data for use in software development, model training, and AI implementation. Founded in 2018, with offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, and London, the company is pioneering enterprise tools for data transformation, de-identification, synthesis, and subsetting, in pursuit of its mission to make data usable. Thousands of developers use data generated with Tonic on a daily basis to build their products faster in industries as wide ranging as healthcare, financial services, logistics, edtech, and e-commerce. Working with customers like eBay, Cigna, American Express, and Volvo, Tonic.ai innovates to advance its goal of advocating for the privacy of individuals while enabling companies to do their best work. For more information, visit https://www.tonic.ai or follow /tonicfakedata on LinkedIn.

