Tonic.ai Launches Fabricate Data Agent to Deliver Hyper-Realistic Synthetic Data via Agentic AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonic.ai, the leader in synthetic data and privacy-preserving data solutions, today announced the launch of the Tonic Fabricate Data Agent, an AI agent that generates hyper-realistic synthetic data from scratch, enabling developers and AI engineers to instantly create custom datasets through a natural language chat interface. The Data Agent will be showcased at the upcoming AWS re:Invent conference, where Tonic.ai will demonstrate how teams can effortlessly create relational databases, JSON, and unstructured files like PDFs, DOCX, and more, in a matter of minutes.The Fabricate Data Agent leverages the vast domain expertise of Large Language Models (LLMs) combined with Tonic.ai's industry-leading synthetic data generators to rapidly achieve unprecedented realism and utility. This solution is purpose-built for scenarios where production data is non-existent, lacking, or off-limits, such as greenfield development, AI model training, and edge case simulation.“The market's insatiable demand for quality data, especially for training sophisticated AI models and accelerating software development, has never been stronger,” said Karl Hanson, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Tonic.ai. “With the Fabricate Data Agent, we are seizing this opportunity by making data generation instantaneous and accessible. This agentic approach removes the data access barrier, ensuring that software and AI engineering leaders can keep their teams building and innovating without compromise.”With Fabricate, users can describe their ideal dataset or upload a schema via chat, watch the Data Agent generate the data, provide feedback to fine-tune the results, and then export the custom datasets as SQL, JSON, PDF, DOCX, PPTX, EML files, and more."This launch fulfills a long-standing need from developers for a truly innovative, from-scratch data generation solution," said Mark Brocato, inventor of Fabricate and Head of Engineering at Tonic.ai. "The combination of LLMs and Tonic.ai's deep expertise has made it possible to deliver what is essentially a domain expert embedded on your team, ready to build data on demand. We’re excited to bring this level of power and simplicity to the thousands of builders attending AWS re:Invent next week.”The Fabricate Data Agent is the latest offering from Tonic Fabricate, which was acquired by Tonic.ai earlier this year to expand the company’s capabilities in schema-first, from-scratch data generation.The Tonic Fabricate Data Agent is available now. Tonic.ai will be demonstrating the Data Agent next week at AWS re:Invent. To learn more, visit https://www.tonic.ai/products/fabricate or get started for free at https://fabricate.tonic.ai/ About Tonic.aiTonic.ai frees developers to build while protecting customer privacy by enabling companies to create safe, high-fidelity, synthetic data for use in software development, model training, and AI implementation. Founded in 2018, with offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, and London, the company is pioneering enterprise tools for data synthesis and de-identification in pursuit of its mission to unblock innovation with usable data. Thousands of developers use data generated with the Tonic.ai platform on a daily basis to build products and train models faster in industries as wide ranging as healthcare, financial services, insurance, logistics, edtech, and e-commerce. Working with customers like Comcast, eBay, UnitedHealthcare, and Fidelity Investments, Tonic.ai builds developer solutions to advance its goals of advocating for the privacy of individuals while enabling companies to do their best work. For more information, visit https://www.tonic.ai or follow /tonicfakedata on LinkedIn.

