Statewide trout stocking highlights for May 2025

Southwest Region (McCall)

Browns Pond – 600 rainbow trout

This small pond offers easy access to fishing on the southern edge of the McCall airport.

Cascade Reservoir – 82,650 rainbow trout

Among the largest waterbodies in Idaho, this lake offers great fishing opportunity with abundant camping options in the surrounding area.

Horsethief Reservoir – 8,000 rainbow trout

This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing weekend—a beautiful lake in the trees, good fishing, and camping. Camping is managed by the Treasure Valley YMCA.

Lost Valley Reservoir – 14,000 rainbow trout

This scenic reservoir offers anglers plenty of places to fish from the shoreline.

Rowland Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout

Also known as Scout Pond, this small but pretty pond in the woods close to McCall provides good bank fishing in a peaceful setting.

Tripod Reservoir – 800 rainbow trout

This small lake near Smith’s Ferry is a great place to take the kids fishing and make some memories! Check out this video.

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Caldwell Rotary Pond – 480 rainbow trout

Located in a park-like setting with plenty of shade and lots of bank fishing opportunity for young anglers. A dock invites visitors of every mobility level to enjoy fishing.

Esther Simplot Pond – 600 tiger trout and 420 rainbow trout

Located next to the Boise River, this park offers fishing and swimming, walking and biking paths, docks, shelters, playground, and a beach.

Grimes Creek – 1,600 rainbow trout

In addition to hatchery rainbows, small to medium-sized wild fish are also found in this creek. It is best fished shortly after high water.

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Just north of town, this pond features easy access and productive fishing for bass and trout in a pleasant setting next to the Payette River. This pond is one of more than 70 waters designated as Family Fishing Waters in Idaho. These waters have been established to make it easier for families to go and enjoy fishing. The rules are simple, and there are lots of fish to catch.

Kleiner Pond – 820 rainbow trout

Located within Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, there is a large fishing platform and plenty of shoreline access. This is a family-friendly water with paved paths and full-feature city park activities.

McDevitt Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Located in west Boise's McDevitt Sports Park, this small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing.

Middle Fork Payette River – 1,000 rainbow trout

Access is great along a well-traveled road with good camping areas nearby. Redband trout, brook trout, and hatchery rainbows support this fine fishery.

Parkcenter Pond – 420 rainbow trout

This is a popular local fishing pond with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees. This convenient pond is located near the greenbelt and the BSU campus.

Riverside Pond – 690 rainbow trout

A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt and tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road. This pond offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Sagehen Reservoir – 2,400 rainbow trout

This mountain reservoir is surrounded by forests. Five campgrounds are located adjacent to the reservoir and are managed by the Boise National Forest.

Weiser Community Pond – 300 rainbow trout

This community pond offers an easily accessible shoreline and dock fishing near the Weiser River.

Williams Pond – 550 rainbow trout

Located within the City of Boise's Marianne Williams Park, there is a large fishing platform, paved paths, and plenty of shoreline access.