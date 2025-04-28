Secretary Naig Applauds President Trump’s Nationwide Emergency Waiver for Summertime E15 Sales

Secretary Naig thanks Secretary Rollins, Administrator Zeldin for making E15 available nationwide this summer, an action that will save drivers up to 15 cents per gallon, support the price of corn

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 28, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement today in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to issue an emergency waiver authorizing nationwide year-round sales of E15 during the summer of 2025.

“Today’s E15 announcement by the Trump Administration is a win for consumers across the U.S. and farmers here in Iowa. I want to thank President Trump, Administrator Zeldin and Secretary Rollins for making E15 available to drivers during the busy summer travel season. Iowa drivers saved $38.5 million in 2024 by choosing E15 over E10, and now drivers across the country can also take advantage of similar cost-savings at the pump. This decision is a big step toward making our country more energy dominant, independent, and secure. Ultimately, we need Congress to provide certainty and predictability to the industry by passing legislation to make E15 permanently available year-round. Consumers would benefit from more affordable and cleaner burning fuel options, our farmers would enjoy stronger corn markets, and our nation-leading ethanol industry would expand, creating more jobs in rural Iowa.”

On April 16, Secretary Naig sent letters to Administrator Zeldin and Congressional leadership advocating for a nationwide emergency waiver for summertime E15 sales. He also wrote bi-partisan Congressional leadership supporting permanent year-round and nationwide sales of E15. Read the letters here.

