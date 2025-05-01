PatchMaster Expands to East Texas with New Franchise Owners Robert and Moriah Stroh

Technology and Customer Service Leaders Launch Woman-Owned Drywall Repair Business Serving Longview, Tyler, Henderson, and Surrounding Communities

HENDERSON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster, the nation’s leading drywall repair franchise, is proud to announce the launch of a new territory serving East Texas, including Longview, Tyler, Henderson, and surrounding areas. The new franchise is owned and operated by Robert and Moriah Stroh, a dynamic husband-and-wife team with decades of combined experience in technology, customer service, and management.With backgrounds in director-level leadership, professional services, team building, and departmental P&L responsibility, the Strohs bring a unique blend of operational excellence and customer-centric thinking to their new venture. Their passion for delivering outstanding client experiences and building high-performing teams makes them a strong fit for the PatchMaster brand.“We were drawn to PatchMaster by its solid business model, strong growth potential, and the opportunity for a quick, scalable startup,” said Robert Stroh. “Our goal is to create a thriving, woman-led business that delivers high-quality drywall repair services while fostering a positive, team-oriented environment.”Introduced to PatchMaster through a franchise coach, the Strohs saw the brand as a natural fit for their skills and entrepreneurial goals. With minimal barriers to entry and robust corporate support, the franchise offered the tools they needed to pursue financial independence and community impact through small business ownership.“We’re excited to build something meaningful here in East Texas,” added Moriah Stroh. “This business is about more than just drywall—it’s about trust, reliability, and creating opportunities for others.”When not focused on business, the Strohs enjoy fishing, movies, and spending quality time with family. Their shared vision for the business includes mentoring new team members, growing local jobs, and becoming the go-to drywall repair service across East Texas.“We’re thrilled to welcome Robert and Moriah Stroh to the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “Their leadership backgrounds, customer-first mindset, and shared entrepreneurial drive make them a perfect fit for our brand. We look forward to watching their success unfold in East Texas.” PatchMaster East Texas is now open and scheduling appointments. For more information or to request a quote, contact Robert Stroh at patchmaster.com/east-texas/ or call (903) 808-7000.ABOUT PATCHMASTERPatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $54,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 185 territories to more than 90 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

