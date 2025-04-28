Cavalier County Courthouse Summer Hours May 1 – September 30: Monday-Thursday: 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Friday: 8:30 to 12:00 P.M. If an emergency arises on a Friday afternoon, please call 701-256-2124 and leave a message which includes your name and phone number for staff to return the call. Messages will be monitored by Clerk of Court Staff.

