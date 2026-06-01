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Court Issues Order on Vacancy in NEJD Judgeship

An order regarding the vacancy in Northeast Judicial District Judgeship No. 6, with chambers in Grafton, has been posted to the opinions page.

This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.

Vacancy in Judgeship No. 6, NEJD 2026 ND 108

Docket No.: 20260127
Filing Date: 5/29/2026
Case Type: Judicial Administration - Vacancy - Vacancy
Author: Per Curiam

Highlight: Judgeship retained at Grafton

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Court Issues Order on Vacancy in NEJD Judgeship

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