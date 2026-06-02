U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremony for June 16

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces a ceremony for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Avenue North. U.S. Circuit Judge Ralph R. Erickson will preside over the ceremony.

Approximately 50 individuals are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The public is invited to attend.