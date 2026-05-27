Eddy County Clerk of Court’s office closed Friday, May 29, 2026

The Eddy County Clerk of Court’s office will be closed on Friday, May 29, 2026. Patrons needing assistance may contact Foster County Clerk at 701-652-1001, or email [email protected].

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