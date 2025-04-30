Two Chairs Launches Psychiatry Services, Expanding Access to Integrated Mental Health Care

New offering makes therapy and psychiatry services available in one place

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Chairs , a provider of comprehensive, high-quality mental health care, today announced the launch of psychiatry services. By offering therapy and psychiatry in one connected experience, Two Chairs is addressing one of the most persistent challenges in mental health care: fragmented treatment that forces patients to coordinate across multiple providers and systems. Now, patients can receive comprehensive mental health care through a single, coordinated team, leading to stronger engagement and better outcomes.“People often have to piece together their mental health care journey on their own, seeing separate providers for therapy and medication with little coordination between them,” said Alex Katz, Founder and CEO of Two Chairs. “By adding psychiatry to our services, we’re removing those barriers and offering a coordinated care experience that helps patients get the right care faster and see better outcomes.”The U.S. continues to face a growing mental health crisis , with long wait times, limited insurance coverage, and a shortage of psychiatric providers leaving many without care. Two Chairs’ expanded services aim to address these challenges directly by providing faster access to psychiatric support and better coordination across treatment plans.“Medication can be a vital part of treatment for many mental health conditions, and research is clear that it’s most effective when paired with therapy in a coordinated care plan,” said Colleen Marshall, MA, LMFT, Chief Clinical Officer at Two Chairs. “We’ve built a strong foundation in quality care, and the data shows it’s working: 85% of our patients see symptom relief within 12 sessions, and 79% make meaningful progress. Expanding our outcomes-driven model to include medication management allows us to support a wider range of needs, while continuing to provide the continuity, collaboration, and personalized care that help patients get better, faster.”Just as it has for therapists, Two Chairs will employ all of its psychiatric providers as W2 clinicians, ensuring high clinical quality, fostering collaboration, and creating a supportive work environment. The company is committed to becoming a leading employer for psychiatric providers, building on its recognition as both a 2024 and 2025 Great Place to Work The addition of psychiatry now offers Two Chairs patients and partners:- Coordinated care: Two Chairs brings therapy, psychiatry, care navigation, and primary care collaboration into one connected experience so that patients no longer have to juggle multiple systems or providers.- Better outcomes: Two Chairs’ W2-employed clinical team delivers measurement-based care, tracking each patient’s progress and personalized, human-centered treatment to ensure meaningful, lasting improvement that ultimately graduates patients from care.- In-network access: Two Chairs partners with leading health plans to offer accessible, in-network care, taking on risk and providing robust data to demonstrate real-world impact.- A better patient experience: From clinician matching to integrated treatment planning, Two Chairs ensures patients receive timely, personalized care tailored to their unique needs, all in one place.Two Chairs’ psychiatry services will first launch in Florida, with plans to expand later this year. This expansion into psychiatry builds on a year of major growth for Two Chairs. Earlier this year, the company announced its expansion into 19 new states, bringing its total footprint to 22 states, and now reaches more than 75% of the U.S. population. Two Chairs is in-network with leading health plans including Aetna, Kaiser Permanente, and Florida Blue, and employs more than 600 licensed mental health providers across 90 areas of expertise.With the addition of psychiatry, Two Chairs is delivering on its vision of truly integrated mental health care, designed to meet people where they are, and help them get better, faster. By combining therapy, psychiatry, and care coordination in one place, the company is making high-quality, personalized care more accessible, helping patients feel better faster and ultimately graduate from care.# # #About Two ChairsTwo Chairs delivers high-quality, integrated mental health care at scale, offering both therapy and psychiatry services. Founded in 2017, the company’s mission is to build a world where everyone has access to exceptional mental health care. Their unique approach begins with an in-depth, research-backed process where a licensed Two Chairs clinician matches each patient with the right provider and then uses its industry-leading system for measurement-based care to monitor progress and drive better outcomes. Today, Two Chairs is the employer of choice for over 600 licensed clinicians across more than 90 areas of expertise, and serves over 20 million covered lives. The company is in-network with national and regional health plans across 20+ states, including Aetna, Kaiser Permanente, and Florida Blue. Two Chairs has received widespread recognition for its workplace and clinical excellence, including Great Place To Work (2024 and 2025), Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare (2024), Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators (2024), and Inc. Best in Business (2024).

