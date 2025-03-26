Two Chairs Expands Mental Health Services to Cover 75% of the U.S. Population

New States Include Texas, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois and More

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Chairs , a modern behavioral health company, today announced its expansion into 19 new states, broadening access to high-quality therapy for millions and covering 75% of the U.S. population with in-network services. This expansion includes states such as Texas, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Michigan, strengthening Two Chairs' national presence and making high-quality, outcomes-driven mental health care more accessible—with appointments typically available as soon as the next day.Since its founding in 2017, Two Chairs has taken an intentional approach to growth, focusing first on establishing a strong presence in California, then expanding into Florida and Washington before scaling nationwide. The company has prioritized investing in its clinical infrastructure, ensuring its proprietary therapist-matching model and measurement-based care (MBC) systems were driving real outcomes. Now, following its $72M series C fundraise in 2024 and with a strong foundation in place, Two Chairs is expanding to bring high-quality mental health care to more people across the United States."Simply providing access to mental health care isn’t enough—what truly matters is whether people actually get better,” said Alex Katz, Founder and CEO of Two Chairs. "That’s why we have been deliberate in building a model that delivers real results first before expanding. We made sure our therapists are supported, our matching system connects patients with the right clinicians, and our measurement-based care approach drives better outcomes. Now, we’re ready to bring that same high-quality care to more states across the country."Two Chairs is actively rolling out services in 19 new states, partnering with regional and national health plans to ensure broad coverage and affordable care, and expects to be live in 22 states by June 2025. The 13 newly launched active states are: Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, New Jersey, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio, Arizona, Minnesota, Illinois, and Virginia, expanding on Two Chairs’ existing presence in California, Florida, and Washington. In addition, six more states are set to go live no later than June 2025.While entering new states first virtually, Two Chairs will continue to evaluate opportunities to establish additional in-person clinics where they can have the most impact. The company is committed to a hybrid care model that gives people the choice to engage with mental health care in the way that works best for them, combining the convenience of virtual care with the option for in-person support when needed.Two Chairs has always taken a thoughtful approach to growth, ensuring its care model delivers real outcomes before expanding. A key part of this approach is the company’s commitment to measurement-based care (MBC), which is integrated into every Two Chairs therapy session to help clinicians track progress and tailor treatment in real time. While fewer than 20% of therapists nationwide use MBC in practice, 100% of Two Chairs clinicians do—making care more structured, data-informed, and focused on meaningful progress. As a result, 79% of Two Chairs patients report meaningful improvement by the end of treatment, which far exceeds national benchmarks. As Two Chairs expands into new states, the company is bringing this proven, outcomes-driven approach to even more people who need high-quality mental health care.# # #About Two ChairsTwo Chairs delivers the nation's best therapy at scale. Founded in 2017, the company's mission is to build a world where we all have access to exceptional mental health care. Their unique approach begins with an in-depth, research-backed process where a licensed Two Chairs clinician matches patients with their ideal therapist. Two Chairs then uses their industry-leading system for measurement-based care to help patients get better, faster. Two Chairs is the employer of choice for over 600 licensed therapists across 90 areas of expertise and serves more than 20 million covered lives. Two Chairs is in-network with national and regional health plans across multiple states, including Aetna, Kaiser Permanente and Florida Blue. The company has earned a number of awards, including Great Place To Work 2025, Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare 2024, Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024, and Inc. Best in Business 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.