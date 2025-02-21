Two Chairs Introduces My Care Journey, Empowering Patients to Track Therapy Progress through a Data-Informed Approach

With My Care Journey, patients can view their progress, reflect on symptoms, and explore their care journey. Patients receive tailored notes from their clinicians as they track their care journey.

New Feature Offers Patients Insights into Their Care Journey, Strengthens the Therapeutic Alliance, and Drives Better Outcomes

At Two Chairs, we believe therapy should be more than just an open-ended process—it should be purposeful, collaborative, and focused on successful completion of care.” — Alex Katz, Founder and CEO, Two Chairs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Chairs , a modern behavioral health company, today announced the launch of My Care Journey, a new patient-facing feature designed to provide meaningful insights into therapy progress and prompt deeper engagement in care. This addition builds on Two Chairs’ industry-leading Measurement-Based Care (MBC) approach, which leverages data to drive better outcomes and improve the therapy experience for both patients and clinicians.My Care Journey presents robust MBC data in a patient-friendly view — giving patients a clear understanding of their mental health progress, an opportunity to reflect, and a prompt to dive deeper with their therapist. Clinicians determine how and when to share progress, adding personal notes as needed to provide context and foster trust and transparency. By blending personalized clinical input with data-driven insights, My Care Journey not only shows patients their progress but also engages them in achieving their treatment goals and ultimately graduating from care."Traditional therapy models often lack clear measures of success, leaving patients and clinicians without a clear way to track progress or know if they’re getting any better," said Alex Katz, Founder and CEO of Two Chairs. “At Two Chairs, we believe therapy should be more than just an open-ended process—it should be purposeful, collaborative, and focused on successful completion of care. My Care Journey helps patients and therapists have deeper conversations about what’s working, what’s not, and what comes next so that mental health care is more effective and meaningful for everyone involved.”Unlike network-based platforms with 1099-contracted clinicians, where companies can’t ensure consistent use of measurement tools or training, Two Chairs therapists are W2-employed and actively incorporate Measurement-Based Care (MBC) into their practice. Nationwide, less than 20% of therapists use MBC and even fewer who share that data with patients. With 100% of Two Chairs clinicians committed to MBC, every patient benefits from structured, evidence-based care focused on measurable progress so that patients aren’t just receiving care—they’re actually getting better. By the end of treatment, 74% of Two Chairs patients reported meaningful progress, which is especially strong given that Two Chairs collects MBC data on 99% of its patients.Two Chairs has long been a pioneer in MBC, and introduced its Clinician Dashboard in 2023 to give therapists real-time access to patient-reported outcomes, ensuring that care remains responsive and tailored to individual needs. With My Care Journey, this same philosophy extends to patients—helping them visualize their journey, engage in conversations about their progress, and have more clarity on what’s happening now and when they’ll feel better.“Too often, patients feel in the dark about their progress in therapy,” said Colleen Marshall, Chief Clinical Officer at Two Chairs. “By making progress more visible, the My Care Journey feature helps patients and therapists have more productive conversations that lead to better engagement, stronger trust, and ultimately, better outcomes.”Designed with both patients and therapists in mind, My Care Journey improves the therapeutic alliance by making progress visible.- Patients can track and reflect on how they’re improving over time, fostering a sense of ownership, understanding and motivation in their care.- Therapists retain full control over when and how progress is shared, so that discussions are framed in a way that supports each individual’s therapeutic journey.The launch of My Care Journey reflects Two Chairs’ broader commitment to high-quality, data-driven therapy that prioritizes measurable progress and ensures patients receive the right care at the right time. By continuously innovating and leveraging patient-centered outcomes, Two Chairs is creating a more transparent, outcomes-focused model for mental health care—one that helps patients get better, faster, and get back to their lives.# # #About Two ChairsTwo Chairs delivers the nation's best therapy at scale. Founded in 2017, the company's mission is to build a world where we all have access to exceptional mental health care. Their unique approach begins with an in-depth, research-backed process where a licensed Two Chairs clinician matches patients with their ideal therapist. Two Chairs then uses their industry-leading system for measurement-based care to help patients get better, faster. Two Chairs is the employer of choice for over 600 licensed therapists across 90 areas of expertise and serves more than 20 million covered lives. The company has earned a number of awards, including Great Place To Work 2025, Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare 2024, Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024, and Inc. Best in Business 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.