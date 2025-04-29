Relocity Recognized with Sirva Innovation Award for Groundbreaking Relocity Advisor Service

Relocity wins the 2025 Sirva Innovation Award for Relocity Advisor, a tech-driven, scalable relocation service enhancing employee moves across the U.S. & Canada

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relocity , a global leader in tech-powered talent mobility, is pleased to announce it has been awarded the 2025 Sirva Innovation Award in recognition of its transformative service, Relocity Advisor. This honor highlights Relocity’s commitment to driving forward-thinking solutions that enhance the relocation experience for employees and employers alike.The Sirva Innovation Award celebrates suppliers who have introduced inventive methods or services that improve client support and satisfaction. Relocity earned this recognition for creating a smarter, more accessible way to support employees during relocation - combining personal guidance with easy-to-use digital tools available across the US & Canada.“Winning the Sirva Innovation Award validates our belief that relocation support can be both high-touch and highly scalable,” said William Taylor, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Relocity. “This recognition is a testament to the power of innovation to drive better experiences and outcomes. Relocity Advisor empowers employees with the expert help they need, while offering employers a cost-effective solution that doesn’t sacrifice quality.”A New Era of Destination ServicesRelocity Advisor delivers task-based relocation support through a virtual-first model that ensures relocating employees are guided through key aspects of their move, including area orientation, home-finding, utility setup, and moving logistics. Each employee begins with a personalized onboarding session and gains access to curated neighborhood insights, virtual home tours, and over 50 in-app relocation guides.This service is designed to be accessible, scalable, and cost-effective, making expert relocation support available in every market across the U.S. and Canada. It provides an elevated, consistent employee experience regardless of geography - while helping companies streamline operations and reduce costsMeasurable ImpactSince its launch, Relocity Advisor has delivered significant value across multiple dimensions:- 30–50% cost savings per relocation by reducing travel needs and streamlining services- 50% reduction in travel time via fully virtual consultations and area tours- 16,000 tons of CO₂ emissions saved since January 2021, reinforcing environmental responsibility- 20% reduction in HR administrative burden, enabling strategic focus- Improved employee satisfaction, with higher engagement and confidence during transitionsWith comprehensive coverage throughout the U.S. and Canada, and over 50 relocation guides, Relocity Advisor ensures employees receive expert guidance regardless of their destination—enhancing compliance, reducing stress, and driving productivity.The Sirva Innovation Award shines a spotlight on solutions that elevate the relocation experience. By pioneering a task-based, technology-enabled approach, Relocity is redefining what’s possible in destination services.To learn more about Relocity Advisor, please visit https://www.relocity.com/advisor About RelocityRelocity is the leading technology solution for talent mobility — helping global organizations relocate employees with ease and personalization. By combining AI-powered platforms, data-driven insights, and high-touch human support, Relocity delivers seamless, tailored experiences for every type of move - domestic, international, managed, and lump sum. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and fast-scaling innovators alike, Relocity is redefining how the world’s leading employers attract, relocate, and retain top talent.

