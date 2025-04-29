WOW24-7 Hosts Future of CX Webinar: Boost Retention, Revenue, and Relevance in 2025

The future of CX isn’t about managing support—it’s about architecting intelligence” — Denys Dubner

AFTON, WY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WOW24-7 has announced a live webinar titled Smarter CX in 2025: Strategies to Boost Retention and Drive Growth, scheduled for May 13 at 1:00 PM ET / 18:00 CET.The event will bring together professionals from the customer experience (CX), SaaS, and AI sectors to discuss approaches to aligning customer service with broader business goals. Attendees will receive a copy of WOW24-7’s new white paper, The Future of CX: Insights from Leading Executive Interviews.The webinar will address topics such as:- Evolving CX from a support role to a strategic business function- Technologies enabling personalization and improved customer retention- The shift from traditional BPO models to Experience Centers- Methods for increasing customer lifetime value through data-driven CX- Updated key performance indicators (KPIs) for measuring CX successSpeakers include:- Candace Wallace, Chief Customer Officer at Relias- Patrick Martin, Senior EVP at Relevance 360- Denys Dubner, CEO of WOW24-7- Steve MacDonald, Host of Contact Center Perspectives“The future of CX isn’t about managing support—it’s about architecting intelligence,” said Denys Dubner, CEO of WOW24-7. “Our Experience Centers are designed to operationalize loyalty, reduce churn, and unlock new revenue streams by fusing data, AI, and human expertise into a unified strategy. This webinar will show CX leaders how to shift from reactive service models to proactive, enterprise-level impact.”To register for the webinar and receive a free copy of The Future of CX White Paper, Insights from Leading CX Executive Interviews, visit:About WOW24-7At WOW24-7, we are redefining customer experience through our groundbreaking Experience Centers, where human expertise meets enterprise-grade AI, performance management, and analytics. We don’t just solve problems—we create new possibilities.From reimagining Voice of the Customer (VoC) strategies to building outsourced teams that feel like an in-house extension, WOW24-7 transforms CX into a strategic catalyst for innovation, loyalty, and business growth.Instead of merely scaling operations or cutting costs, WOW24-7 empowers businesses to turn customer experience into a revenue-driving asset. We don’t just support your customers—we evolve how you engage, grow, and thrive long-term.

